Simply put, hangxiety is when hunger makes you feel anxious. Sometimes you might be just a little anxious. You might feel a little flutter in your heart or fret a little bit about what there is to eat: "What do I have? There is nothing good." Other times, hangxiety can lead to a full-on meltdown. And it may not happen only when you're hungry. For some of my clients, even thinking about the fact that they might get hungry can give them hangxiety.

Hangxiety can be so intense that people just don't want to deal with it. And research indicates that this makes sense from a biological perspective. In cave-man times, hunger was a huge, real problem. It meant you had to go hunting or scavenging. And if you didn't find something, you might go hungry for days.

In a modern context, around the world and in places close to all our homes, people still go hungry because food is not available. So in some contexts, hunger is associated with very real emergencies, crises, or famines. Don't be hard on yourself if getting hungry makes you feel panicky. That feeling is rooted in something real.