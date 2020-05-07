Everything We Know About COVID-19 So Far, According To Experts
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a viral illness that can spread through person-to-person contact, mainly through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There’s a lot of information out there about the virus, but here’s what we know so far.
What is COVID-19?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that generally lead to mild or moderate respiratory illness, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). One specific strain of the virus family (SARS-CoV-2) causes COVID-19—the disease responsible for the global pandemic.
The disease was first discovered in China in December 2019 and was officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020. At that point, there were more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people had lost their lives, according to a briefing from the WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ph.D., MSc. As of May 4, 2020, there have been 3,435,894 cases identified globally and 239,604 deaths.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The primary symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
While those symptoms have the most evidence of being connected to the virus, the CDC says “This list is not all inclusive.”
A few cases of "COVID toes” have popped up in Spain, Italy, and the US. These painful, purple or blue lesions have not officially been linked to the coronavirus, but anecdotal evidence suggests the symptom may be related.
“One possible explanation, Ebbing Lautenbach, M.D., MPH, MSCE tells USA Today, “is that there is an inflammatory response more localized to a patient’s foot and toes. Or it could be a clotting of blood vessels.”
The virus is also being examined as a potential cause of strokes in younger, otherwise healthy individuals. More research needs to be done before these latter symptoms can officially be linked to the virus. But if you have concerns, call your doctor and describe your symptoms.
Who is affected by the coronavirus?
Anyone can contract the virus, but certain populations are more vulnerable to the disease.
Any adult over 60 years old, as well as people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, asthma, diabetes, chronic lung disease, and HIV should take extra precautions. Additionally, the CDC says people with disabilities, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, racial and ethnic minority groups, and homeless populations are at higher risk of severe illness.
Even household pets may be at risk of contracting COVID-19, but at much lower rates.
If you or someone in your house is infected, practicing social distancing with both animals and humans can help prevent the spread.
What is social distancing?
Social distancing, or physical distancing, is the act of staying at least six feet away from those around you and avoiding group gatherings or crowded places. The CDC calls it “one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing its spread locally and across the country and world.”
Aside from going to essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, it’s generally advised to stay at home to avoid contact with others. That means, only seeing the people you live with, and not “quranteaming” with people outside of your household, and in general avoiding travel between two or more homes.
Everything to know about face masks
While there are various symptoms indicating infection, it’s also possible to be infected and show no signs (aka asymptomatic). “This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the CDC says. This is why it’s so important to wear face masks, even if you don’t think you’re sick.
Though homemade masks may not always be effective at protecting healthy people, they can stop sick people from spreading infected droplets to those around them.
When to wear masks
It’s recommended (and in some states mandated) that masks be worn in crowded public settings—this can include busy sidewalks and running trails, as well as indoor businesses. Wearing a mask does not replace social distancing orders though, it’s still highly recommended that you keep a six-foot distance between yourself and those around you.
Where to get masks
In order to maintain the supply of medical-grade personal protective equipment for health care workers, people at home are encouraged to make their own cloth coverings. This can be done with or without a sewing machine—you can even make one using just a t-shirt or a bandana and hair ties. If you’re making your own at home, one study suggests using a combination of cotton and chiffon fabric, which were shown to have high filtering capabilities.
How to wear masks
Simply wearing the mask isn’t always enough though—it’s important to take proper precautions when wearing and removing them. The WHO outlines these steps for safely putting on a face mask:
- Clean hands with soap and water.
- Determine which side is the front (usually the colored side is the front and should face out) and which side is the top (usually the bendable edge goes over your nose).
- Cover your mouth and nose with the mask, making sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
- Avoid touching your face while wearing it, and wash your hands immediately if you do.
Once removed, it’s critical to understand whether your mask is single-use or if it can safely be cleaned and worn again. While the CDC says how often you wash it depends on frequency of use, it may be best to clean your mask after each wear.
If the friction of your mask is causing skin irritation or acne, board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. suggests washing your face before and after wearing it, and applying a healing ointment.
Best practices for keeping yourself and your home sanitary
One of the best ways to keep yourself safe is to practice good hand hygiene. This means, washing your hands vigorously with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or the length of the “happy birthday” song). While sometimes overlooked, drying your hands completely is an important step since microorganisms tend to cling to moisture.
If you don’t have access to soap and water, using hand sanitizer is better than not cleaning them at all—just make sure the product contains at least 60% alcohol to maintain efficacy.
While there’s no definitive data on how long the SARS-CoV-2 survives on fabrics and surfaces, the CDC says it “may remain viable for hours and days,” and the “cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19...in households and community settings.”
According to the CDC, items that should be washed or disinfected regularly include:
- Soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes.
- Electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, and remote controls.
- Clothing, towels, linens and other laundry items (this can include masks).
As of now, there has been no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food. However, according to immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., "One study in the New England Journal showed that the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and 72 on metal and plastic." Meaning, the bags or cans containing your food may contribute to the spread.
When ordering takeout or unloading groceries, it’s important to take precautionary measures, like these:
- Unpack food or groceries outside and dispose of the bags in your outdoor garbage bin
- Clean reusable grocery bags in the washing machine
- Wash your hands before and after handling food or grocery shopping
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that your bags or boxes may have touches
- Transfer food from to-go boxes to your own plates
- Opt for contactless delivery
- To be extra safe, you can wipe down your cans or boxes with a disinfectant wipe
Our best advice for staying healthy right now
The most effective ways to protect yourself and others, according to the CDC, include washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with others, wearing face masks, covering your face when coughing or sneezing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
Since there’s currently no treatment for COVID-19, maintaining a healthy immune system is critical right now (and always). A few ways support your immune system include:
All of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, as well as drastic changes in routine can increase feelings of anxiety and depression. Staying socially connected, limiting news exposure, and meditating, are just a few ways you can take care of your mental health right now.
Bottom line
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone, whether it’s mentally, physically, economically, or a combination of the three.
If you’re healthy and looking for ways to give back right now, your local community and restaurants may be in need. You could also consider reaching out to the elderly population or helping victims of domestic violence.
“We will prevail through national unity and global solidarity,” director-general Ghebreyesus said in a briefing on May 4. “The antidote to this virus is the human spirit.”
