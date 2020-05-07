While those symptoms have the most evidence of being connected to the virus, the CDC says “This list is not all inclusive.”

A few cases of "COVID toes” have popped up in Spain, Italy, and the US. These painful, purple or blue lesions have not officially been linked to the coronavirus, but anecdotal evidence suggests the symptom may be related.

“One possible explanation, Ebbing Lautenbach, M.D., MPH, MSCE tells USA Today, “is that there is an inflammatory response more localized to a patient’s foot and toes. Or it could be a clotting of blood vessels.”

The virus is also being examined as a potential cause of strokes in younger, otherwise healthy individuals. More research needs to be done before these latter symptoms can officially be linked to the virus. But if you have concerns, call your doctor and describe your symptoms.