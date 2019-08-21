What You Need To Know About The Fires Burning Around The World Right Now

The entire 2018 wildfire season in California—the most destructive in the state's history—burned 1.89 million acres. In the past three days alone, that many acres and then some have burned around the world in what will likely become a record-breaking week for fires.

Right now, four regions of the world are up in flames: Alaska, Siberia, the Canary Islands, and, most notably, the Amazon rainforest—where the smoke, which NASA can spot from space, has traveled over 1,500 miles to Sao Paulo, completely blanketing the city in gray on Monday afternoon.

While fires can actually be a natural and beneficial part of a forest ecosystem (they convert dead, decaying matter into nutrients to start the life cycle up again), the size and scope of these four are troubling.

The Canary Island blaze, which started on Saturday, has destroyed 25,000 acres and forced over 8,000 people to evacuate. It's Spain's worst fire this year. In Alaska, several major fires spanning 2.5 million acres have caused a state of emergency. In Siberia, month after month of uncontrolled fires have created blocks of smoke that cover an area larger than the European Union and have reached the U.S. and Canada. While we don't yet know how much of the Amazon is burning, according to satellite data, the smoke is now covering about half of Brazil.