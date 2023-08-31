What is the best quality CBD oil?

There are so many hemp CBD oils on the market, you could spend hours trying to decide which option to buy. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you start to consider the differences between full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum hemp, varying potencies, and different extraction methods.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating compound in the hemp plant with a range of potential benefits. From boosting mood and promoting relaxation to supporting the body’s inflammatory process, CBD’s potential perks are pretty impressive.

If you’re after those benefits, it’s important to note that not all CBD oils are created equal. The quality and efficacy of CBD oil depend on various factors, including the source of hemp and manufacturing practices. Two key indicators that a brand produces a quality CBD oil are that the company is transparent about all of the above, and that it conducts third-party testing on its products and shares the results.

We did some digging to find the brands that stand out for their attention to quality. Whether you’re new to CBD or an experienced user who’s looking to branch out, these are some of the best CBD oils to try.