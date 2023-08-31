What Is The Best Quality CBD Oil?
- Best flavors: Penguin CBD Oil
- Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
- Strongest: Aspen Green Extra CBD Oil
- Affordable: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
There are so many hemp CBD oils on the market, you could spend hours trying to decide which option to buy. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you start to consider the differences between full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum hemp, varying potencies, and different extraction methods.
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating compound in the hemp plant with a range of potential benefits. From boosting mood and promoting relaxation to supporting the body’s inflammatory process, CBD’s potential perks are pretty impressive.
If you’re after those benefits, it’s important to note that not all CBD oils are created equal. The quality and efficacy of CBD oil depend on various factors, including the source of hemp and manufacturing practices. Two key indicators that a brand produces a quality CBD oil are that the company is transparent about all of the above, and that it conducts third-party testing on its products and shares the results.
We did some digging to find the brands that stand out for their attention to quality. Whether you’re new to CBD or an experienced user who’s looking to branch out, these are some of the best CBD oils to try.
Best flavors: Penguin CBD Oil
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle 8.3mg of CBD per serving; Moderate 20 mg of CBD per serving, 33.3 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 83.3mg of CBD per serving, 166.6mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.18
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Range of potency options, five flavor options
Cons: Higher cost per mg for low dose options, Artificial flavor in cookies & cream
Penguin CBD offers a wide range of options, each made from hemp grown in Oregon. It offers both broad-spectrum hemp CBD (which is THC-free) and full-spectrum hemp CBD (which includes all the naturally-occurring compounds of the hemp plant, including THC at less than 0.3% per pound by dry weight). Not only is the oil available in five different strengths, but it also comes in five flavors.
Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: 30-day return policy, USDA certified organic
Cons: Some people may not like the natural flavor
If you’d prefer an unflavored option, consider Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil. The USDA certified organic tinctures only contain MCT oil and hemp flower extract—nothing else.
The brand so fully believes in the entourage effect that it only offers full-spectrum products. What's more, the brand extracts its full-spectrum oil from only the flower of hemp, rather than the whole hemp plant.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 30mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 45mg of CBD per serving, 75mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Discount programs available, USDA certified organic, Range of flavors available
Cons: Limited full-spectrum hemp oil options
Another USDA certified organic formula, Joy Organics CBD Oil features either 15 or 33.33 mg of broad-spectrum hemp per serving, making it a suitable option for beginners. Another simple formula, it only contains three ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, hemp extract, and peppermint essential oil (which imparts a light flavor for this specific flavor).
Strongest: Aspen Green
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving.
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.04
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA certified organic, Formulated by physicians
Cons: High dose may not be too much for beginners
You guessed it—another USDA certified organic pick! Aspen Green packs a hefty 100 mg of CBD per serving. The brand's most potent formula yet comes in citrus or mint (with an option for unflavored oil for those who want to keep their tinctures with as few ingredients as possible). We love that the brand offers a 60-day return window and uses hemp grown in Colorado to create its vegan, gluten-free formula.
Five Full Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.02
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: The flavor is natural and tasty, easily accessible COA
Cons: Strong hemp taste and aftertaste
Five uses a 5:1 ratio of hemp extract to minor hemp compounds (compounds in hemp that may offer benefits alongside CBD) to ensure high-quality products. Its oils contain CBD, MCT oil, and natural flavors that impart citrus or mint chocolate flavors.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Oil
|$45.00
|$0.18
|Gentle (8.3mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Aspen Green
|$145.00
|$0.04
|Strong (100mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
|$34.99
|$0.05
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
|$49.99
|$0.03
|Strong (50mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
|$44.95
|$0.10
|Gentle (15mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
Takeaway
In conclusion, finding the best quality CBD oil is a pursuit that requires careful consideration and an understanding of key factors that contribute to excellence in the industry. By prioritizing organic and sustainable farming practices, seeking out products that undergo rigorous third-party testing, and understanding the nuances of extraction methods and ingredient profiles, consumers can confidently navigate the CBD market.
Remember, the best quality CBD oil is not just about potency or popularity; it encompasses transparency, safety, and efficacy. Armed with the knowledge gained from this guide, you are now empowered to make informed choices that align with your unique needs and preferences. So, embark on your journey toward wellness and seize the immense potential that the best quality CBD oil has to offer.
