Aquafaba is the thick liquid inside a can of chickpeas or other beans. In fact, that’s exactly what the word stands for. In Latin, Aqua means water, and Faba means bean.

When legumes are soaked or cooked, their starches absorb water, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Amy Kimberlain, RDN says.

Those beans are then canned with plain water. Over time, they start to break down and the starchy water they retained begins to release into the can. “The result is aquafaba—a viscous liquid,” Kimberlain says.

While most people drain this liquid without a second thought, you can actually whip it and use it as a plant-based egg substitute.

Aquafaba is relatively tasteless, which is what makes it such a great substitute in baking. According to Kimberlain, aquafaba both whips and foams well, making it a good garnish for fizzy cocktails.