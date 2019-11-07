When you think of silk, images of luxurious bedsheets and buttery fabrics will most likely come to mind. But what if I told you that this luxe threading has the potential to become a baseline ingredient for natural skin care?

Silk is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the clean beauty industry, especially in its liquid form. Specifically, a technology company called Evolved By Nature (EBN) has created a formula that extracts and activates silk, and the result has the potential to revolutionize natural skin care.

"We're trying to advance the world's health by unlocking one of nature's greatest assets, which is the natural silk protein," CEO and co-founder of EBN Greg Altman, Ph.D., tells me. While it hasn't reached market quite yet, the company expects to advertise it within the next three to six months.

Here's exactly what you need to know about activated silk. It's biocompatible, organic, and completely sustainable—a triple threat for clean beauty.