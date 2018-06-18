What It's Actually Like To Intermittent Fast, According To 10 Real Women

I have a love-hate relationship with intermittent fasting. I’ve usually done the 16:8 method or as close to it as I can manage with the 16 hours being between dinner one day and lunch the next, i.e., skipping breakfast. I’d have dinner at 8 p.m. and lunch the next day at noon. Whenever I start it, I feel great for the first few weeks—so much more alert, less brain fog, less hunger, and more satisfaction. After a while, I start to develop some sort of acidity, though, and if I continue to ignore my body signals and practice intermittent fasting strictly, it turns into acid reflux that then takes two to three weeks of eating every few hours to heal. Because of this, I’ve stopped practicing intermittent fasting strictly and simply eat intuitively now. I’ve also noticed that my period can be a bit out of whack when I'm intermittent fasting, and there are a lot of studies out there talking about how the effects of fasting are not documented for women (while the benefits for men are very clear). It works great for fueling workouts and feeling satisfied and full (without hunger pangs) throughout the day.

—Sai, 27