The "common cold" is just a bunch of symptoms caused by about 200 different viruses floating around. The most common one is called rhinovirus—well named because rhino = "nose." Viruses do their damage by invading human cells, taking over the machinery, and replicating themselves like mad.

In the case of rhinoviruses, they are literally inactive until we breathe them into our nose and mouth or they end up on our hands and get transmitted to our mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.). Once they attach themselves to cells and start replicating, our immune system begins the business of trying to kill the virus.

This is really what causes the bulk of common cold symptoms. Our immune system sends out all sorts of chemical messengers like histamine, prostaglandins, and other inflammatory cells to quell the infection. Sometimes this is done really effectively with nary a symptom, but most of the time, we develop the side effect of this, which is swollen nasal membranes, clogged ears, and sore throat.

In addition, viruses are pulled back into our respiratory tract by cilia (the little moving hairs) that line our airways and lungs. Therefore, this virus can develop into a cough and bronchitis.

There tends to be about an 8- to 12-hour incubation period, meaning the time from when we are exposed to when symptoms start. Most symptoms peak in about 72 hours and are gone within a week or so. Some people may suffer for longer, and there are reasons for that.