Meditating While Pregnant Was A Complete Game-Changer For Me. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew

I came to meditation after losing my job at seven and half months pregnant. Although I wasn’t against meditation at the time, I wouldn’t say I was enthusiastic about it either. The thought of sitting in an uncomfortable position with a beach ball belly, doing what I could only perceive as nothing, didn’t exactly make me eager to get started.

But as a stressed and worried mom-to-be carrying a baby girl whose brain and nervous system were developing, I felt obligated to begin taking care of my own mental and emotional health so that I could help to take care of hers. Before getting started with meditation, I set up some ground rules for myself. I would sit only how I felt comfortable, meaning I could lie down on my side if I wanted to, and I didn’t put any pressure on myself to "get it right" as a meditator, giving myself full permission to be a true beginner.

With my rules in place, I jumped on the meditation bandwagon and got started.

To my surprise, after just a few days, my whole lens on life began changing. I felt at ease with my work situation, happy about this time off, and more energized to do the things I wanted to do before my daughter arrived. I also felt, for the first time, truly connected to my baby. I could see that when I became present with her during my daily practice, my stress and worry would naturally melt away.

Noticing how much this was supporting me through pregnancy, I couldn't help but wonder if it was helping my baby as well. This curiosity is what led me to discovering the science behind meditation and pregnancy, which to be honest, completely blew my mind.

Below are four evidence-based ways meditation benefits both moms-to-be and their growing babies: