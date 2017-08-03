What I Learned From A Two-Month Spending Fast

What do I really need to spend money on? That's a question I asked myself when I decided to embark on my first-ever spending fast two months ago.

The idea of spending only on the necessities was a scary one, but I was determined to try it. I've been in a financially stable place for the past few years, but my early 20s were characterized by expensive bags and ridiculously pricey (albeit very soft) cashmere sweaters that I couldn't afford. I remember all too vividly waking up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat thinking about my credit card bills.

My anxiety levels have leveled off since those days, making me a big proponent of financial wellness. I'm now proud to report that I spend within my means, but thanks to aforementioned 23-year-old mistakes, my savings account still isn't where I would like it to be. A quick way to get myself on track, I'd learned, was a spending freeze.

So I took a deep breath, tucked my credit card into the back of my wallet, and froze my spending.