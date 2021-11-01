We love to chat with makeup artists on what’s trending, what's avant-garde, and what's making a comeback (looking at you, frosted lips), but sometimes it’s refreshing to go back to the basics and hear their stance on the most fundamental beauty questions. We’ve already discussed how to apply foundation and concealer (hint: Foundation typically goes first, just mind these caveats), so let’s continue with the rest of the makeup routine: Should you apply bronzer or blush first? And when does highlighter make an appearance?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record: You should always apply your makeup however you please. There is no shortage of tricks and tips to go around, and everyone has their own personal regimen. But if you’re wondering what the pros do, here’s what they recommend for an expert-level glow.