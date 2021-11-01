What Goes On First: Blush Or Bronzer? Here's How To Glow
We love to chat with makeup artists on what’s trending, what's avant-garde, and what's making a comeback (looking at you, frosted lips), but sometimes it’s refreshing to go back to the basics and hear their stance on the most fundamental beauty questions. We’ve already discussed how to apply foundation and concealer (hint: Foundation typically goes first, just mind these caveats), so let’s continue with the rest of the makeup routine: Should you apply bronzer or blush first? And when does highlighter make an appearance?
At the risk of sounding like a broken record: You should always apply your makeup however you please. There is no shortage of tricks and tips to go around, and everyone has their own personal regimen. But if you’re wondering what the pros do, here’s what they recommend for an expert-level glow.
What goes first: Blush, bronzer, or highlighter?
The experts love a good layering technique—let’s dive right into it.
1. Bronzer.
"After applying foundation and concealer, enhance your facial features and structure with contour," says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at Credo. Whether you use a cream contour to carve the cheekbones or a dust of bronzer for an allover glow, this step helps warm up the face and add dimension—a single foundation and concealer shade can mute your various undertones (because, yes, you have multiple across your complexion), so a strategic hit of bronzer can help you avoid looking flat.
Select your product (we have a few favorites, if you’re interested), and from there, you can use precise placements to sculpt your face shape and help your bone structure stand out.
2. Blush.
Now, let’s back up a second: Some people prefer a rosy bronzer (like this Buriti Cream Bronzer from RMS Beauty) to add warmth to the cheeks and carve their bone structure; others like to use a strategic blush placement to add a natural flush and enhance the shape of their face. All that to say: Blush and bronzer can play double duty, if you choose.
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*
But if you were to use them both in your makeup routine, most experts recommend popping a blush over your bronzer, especially if you have a pressed blush with a cream contour (powder goes last, remember?) or if your blusher has some shimmer—why cover up the glow?
3. Highlighter.
"I personally like to do my highlighting last," celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin told mbg about applying highlighter. "I'll do the skin—foundation, concealer, blush, bronzer—and then look where I still want to add glow." A little extra something to help your skin shine. These options receive our glowing recommendations.
The takeaway.
Bronzer, blush, highlighter—makeup artists generally follow this order of operations, depending on the texture of the formulas. For example: "Try not to go in repeatedly with multiple layers of powders and creams, as this can cause separation of the product and cause patchiness," says Compton. But again, at the end of the day, makeup routines are entirely personal, so feel free to stick to whatever secures your glow.
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*