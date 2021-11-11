What A Former Baker Has To Say About Finding Joy While Managing Type 2 Diabetes

Carolyn Wisdom is living with type 2 diabetes, but that’s the least interesting thing about her. Her most interesting? Take your pick: Her last name, the fact that she’s a custom cake designer, a mother, grandmother and as talented with a paint brush as she is with icing. Forty years ago, Carolyn moved to Indianapolis to start a career with the federal government. While happy at her job, she didn’t feel fulfilled and soon began seeking out more creative outlets in her free time, hobbies where she could use her own two hands to create something unique and meaningful.
“My aunt was a baker and I got some of her recipes,” Carolyn recalls as she started baking and decorating cakes a few years ago. Things quickly took off. What started out as a hobby would soon blossom into a successful local cake decorating business. A few years later, Carolyn’s doctor diagnosed her with type 2 diabetes.
Ever the optimist, Carolyn reflects on her diagnosis with a tint of humor: “All the cakes, cobblers and pies caught up with me.” Being around baked goods all the time wasn’t great for her health, and even though she was exercising, her A1C level kept rising. But, Carolyn was busy. Working full time, being a mother to three children, and running a bakery didn’t leave her with a lot of free time to focus on her health. It’s no surprise that managing her diabetes fell to the wayside.
During this time she saw first-hand what diabetes can do. The very aunt who inspired her to start her cake decorating business was struggling to manage her own type 2 diabetes —a battle, sadly, that she eventually lost. Carolyn “feared becoming her.” As time went on, Carolyn’s baking business kept growing, but the success was bittersweet. Her health was in decline from not managing her diabetes, and her husband was also experiencing a rise in blood sugar levels.
The pandemic provided Carolyn with a much-needed pause. She reflected on her current situation and faced a hard truth: she might suffer the same fate as her aunt if she didn’t get serious about her type 2 diabetes. She decided to make some big changes, focusing first on her diabetes management plan.
She talked with her doctor, who decided Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg was the right medicine for her, in addition to lifestyle changes. “I was interested in this medication because it was a once-daily pill, and studies showed others had lowered their blood sugar and A1C, so I asked my doctor if Rybelsus® could be right for me.” After a few months of incorporating Rybelsus® into her daily routine, along with better food choices and lots of walks, Carolyn saw an improvement in her blood sugar levels and lost some weight along the way.* She found a diabetes management plan that works for her.
Living in a state with a prominent occurrence of diabetes and being a black American, who is more than twice as likely to develop diabetes than a white American, Carolyn knew she had some considerable statistics to overcome. But she is not letting any of those things stand in her way. When Carolyn started on Rybelsus® her A1C was 8 and now she’s down to 6.2.*
She made other big changes as well. She shuttered her cake business to pursue a new creative outlet: paint. “I live for color – I love it. Bright, vibrant colors are my favorite. My favorite thing about making art is seeing the joy it brings people. When I’m going through rough times, I just want to splash paint around,” Carolyn said.
These days Carolyn spends more time with canvas than she does with cake. Her newfound love of bold brush strokes and vibrant colors is where she finds her joy. Every day, she is painting a new chapter of her story.
Visit Rybelsus.com to learn more.
*Carolyn is a paid Novo Nordisk spokesperson. Individual results may vary. People should consult with their healthcare provider regarding medication or any changes to diet and exercise plans.
RYBELSUS® Indication
What is RYBELSUS®?
RYBELSUS® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes.
- RYBELSUS® is not recommended as the first choice of medicine for treating diabetes
- It is not known if RYBELSUS® can be used in people who have had pancreatitis
- RYBELSUS® is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes
- It is not known if RYBELSUS® is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age
Important Safety Information
What is the most important information I should know about RYBELSUS®?
RYBELSUS® may cause serious side effects, including:
- Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, RYBELSUS® and medicines that work like RYBELSUS® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if RYBELSUS® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people
Do not use RYBELSUS® if:
- you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
- you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in RYBELSUS®. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in “What are the possible side effects of RYBELSUS®?”
Before using RYBELSUS®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:
- have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys
- have a history of vision problems related to your diabetes
- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if RYBELSUS® will harm your unborn baby. You should stop using RYBELSUS® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to control your blood sugar if you plan to become pregnant or while you are pregnant
- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with RYBELSUS®
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RYBELSUS® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way RYBELSUS® works.
How should I take RYBELSUS®?
- Take RYBELSUS® exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to
- Take RYBELSUS® by mouth on an empty stomach when you first wake up with a sip of plain water (no more than 4 ounces)
- Do not split, crush, or chew. Swallow RYBELSUS® whole
- After 30 minutes, you can eat, drink, or take other oral medicines
- If you miss a dose of RYBELSUS®, skip the missed dose and go back to your regular schedule
What are the possible side effects of RYBELSUS®?
RYBELSUS® may cause serious side effects, including:
- inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using RYBELSUS® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back
- changes in vision. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with RYBELSUS®
- low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use RYBELSUS® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include: dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery
- kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration
- serious allergic reactions. Stop using RYBELSUS® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat
The most common side effects of RYBELSUS® may include nausea, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, and constipation. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are most common when you first start RYBELSUS®.
Please see Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for RYBELSUS®.
RYBELSUS® is a prescription medication.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.