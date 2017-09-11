What Does Wellness Mean Today? 12 revitalize Attendees Share Their Answers

In 2017, wellness has become a buzzword—it's gone from fringe to mainstream in the last few years and now is used so often that its meaning is versatile, evolving, and often quite personal.

After speaking to a handful of attendees from our annual revitalize summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, in Tucson, Arizona, we got a sense of what wellness means to our community. Almost every person answered my question—what does wellness mean to you, today?—by explaining how they are able to meet their own needs, whether it's a workout, alone time, or self-care. Ultimately, wellness is the ability to listen to one's own body and mind, understand your own needs, and take the actions to meet them.

Here's how people in the industry are defining wellness today: