How To Make Your Skin Look More Awake With A Supplement
Glowing, bright, perky skin: It's the complexion you get after a relaxing vacation or a weekend full of clocking eight hours a night. And for many of us, it's an elusive aesthetic. Whether it's because stress has got your skin looking less than sparkly or a few bad nights' rests are adding up, "tired" skin is a concern that can cause many people to feel less than ideal.
And listen: We all wish we could be perfect about taking care of our bodies. In an ideal world, we'd hit the REM cycle every night, wake up refreshed, eat all our nutrients through whole foods, be able to instantly Zen out at any moment of stress, and so on. But life doesn't work that way.
And sometimes? Your skin just looks tired.
Why does your skin look tired in the first place?
Your skin is a reflection of your internal health. So when you don't get enough sleep, experience chronic stress, and don't get enough good-for-you nutrients, it can hinder your skin's overall appearance. Specifically for lack of sleep and looking "tired," it has to do with the fact that at night your skin goes through a major regenerative process. In fact, it's the most important time your skin goes through cell turnover and collagen production. When you don't get enough valuable sleeping hours, your body can't properly renew your skin cells, collagen, elastin, ceramides, and the like.
A supplement to help: mindbodygreen's nr+.
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
If getting your beauty sleep is about regenerating skin cells, one of the best ways to help this process is by taking a form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR, when ingested, is converted into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). And NAD—at least for healthy-aging researchers—is a big deal. This little molecule aids your cell's mitochondria, what serves as the powerhouse to your cells, giving them energy, helping them perform their tasks, and supporting the rejuvenation process.* But nr+ doesn't just stop there; the formula contains the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, phytoceramides to replenish the skin barrier (making it more moisturized), and rhodiola to neutralize oxidative stress.*
In fact, users and experts say that when they take mindbodygreen's nr+, they not only look more awake—but they feel more energetic too. "'I've already noticed that my skin looks a little more youthful. Within a few weeks, there was a decrease in the appearance of fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes," says holistic psychologist Ellen Vora, M.D., about her experience. "As a holistic psychiatrist, I see how low energy affects our physical and emotional health, both in my patients and my own life. Since taking nr+, my overall energy has improved, and I feel a bit more engaged and focused at work."*
Carlene Thomas, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, says similarly, "As a dietitian and food lover, I'm picky with what supplements are worth my time. mindbodygreen's nr+ makes the cut every day to help my body work efficiently by supporting natural energy production on a cellular level while promoting healthy aging. If you're looking for the wellness supplement everyone will be talking about in a few years, this is it!*"
The takeaway.
If you want your skin to look more awake, you need to help your skin cells' regenerative process. This means, yes, getting enough sleep. But you can also enhance this process through smart supplementation.*