How To Make Your Skin Look More Awake With A Supplement

If getting your beauty sleep is about regenerating skin cells, one of the best ways to help this process is by taking a form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR, when ingested, is converted into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). And NAD—at least for healthy-aging researchers—is a big deal. This little molecule aids your cell's mitochondria, what serves as the powerhouse to your cells, giving them energy, helping them perform their tasks, and supporting the rejuvenation process.* But nr+ doesn't just stop there; the formula contains the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, phytoceramides to replenish the skin barrier (making it more moisturized), and rhodiola to neutralize oxidative stress.*

In fact, users and experts say that when they take mindbodygreen's nr+, they not only look more awake—but they feel more energetic too. "'I've already noticed that my skin looks a little more youthful. Within a few weeks, there was a decrease in the appearance of fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes," says holistic psychologist Ellen Vora, M.D., about her experience. "As a holistic psychiatrist, I see how low energy affects our physical and emotional health, both in my patients and my own life. Since taking nr+, my overall energy has improved, and I feel a bit more engaged and focused at work."*

Carlene Thomas, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, says similarly, "As a dietitian and food lover, I'm picky with what supplements are worth my time. mindbodygreen's nr+ makes the cut every day to help my body work efficiently by supporting natural energy production on a cellular level while promoting healthy aging. If you're looking for the wellness supplement everyone will be talking about in a few years, this is it!*"