What The Color Of Your Poop Is Telling You, From A Gastroenterologist

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health

Image by Portugal2004 / iStock

August 17, 2022 — 20:36 PM

Let’s get one thing out of the way here: everybody poops. It’s just a fact of life. And whether you’re comfortable talking about it or not, there’s valuable information that you can gather about your health simply from looking at your poop. The color of your bowel movements can be indicative of a number of different things from more serious concerns to the contents of your diet, but paying attention can make a world of difference.

To set the record straight, gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, author of The Fiber-Fueled Cookbook took to Instagram to decode what the color of your bowel movements are trying to tell you—are you ready to listen?

What the color of your poop means.

Brown

According to Bulsiewicz, brown bowel movements are normal and nothing to be concerned about. Of course there are varying shades of brown, but anything that falls under this umbrella term can be considered healthy and what you should strive for in the bathroom.

Black

Your mind may go to the worst case scenario if you’re experiencing black bowel movements, but Bulsiewicz explains that there are actually a number of reasons why your poop may look this way. “We, of course, worry about bleeding, but it could also be iron supplements, that you’re using bismuth products, it could be licorice, or you could have eaten way too many blueberries,” he notes. Evaluate your diet and see if any of the above reasons may be plausible before assuming you need medical attention. 

Green

Green poop could also mean a number of things, so it’s important to listen to your body. It might point to digestion issues, "or way too many greens in your smoothies,” Bulsiewicz jokes. We love greens as much as the next person (ahem, mindbodygreen) but if your poop is impacted by the amount of veggies you’re eating, that’s something to note.

Yellow

Yellow poop is generally not a great thing, and can be indicative of an excess of fat in your diet. “I worry about fat with yellow, so it could be fat malabsorption [or] too much fat in your diet,” he explains. Again, another thing to take note of, but that's not to say you should demonize fat.

Red

If your poop is red it could mean one of two things: blood in your stool or…beets. That’s right, eating an excess of beets in your diet may change the color of your poop, so before assuming it’s the worst case scenario, think back to your meals from the last day. If they’ve included beets, that’s the likely explanation behind your red stool. Of course, listening to your body and evaluating other health concerns will create a fuller picture.  

Pale/Clay 

Pale or clay colored stool is lighter than the healthy brown you should be aiming for, and could indicate that you may want to pay special attention to your body. “That could be a gallstone or bile duct blockage,” Bulsiewicz notes. With this, it’s best to check with a healthcare professional to make sure you’re taking the cues your body is giving you to support your overall well-being. 

“Color isn’t the only thing that matters. I actually think the form and texture of the stool is the most important thing,” adds Bulsiewicz. With that, don’t jump to conclusions—even if your poop is black, you very well could be fine. 

How to support healthy bowel movements.

The takeaway.

If you listen, your body is always trying to tell you something about your health. And one of the simplest to decode is the color of your bowel movements. From brown to red and everything in between, observing the color—along with the texture and frequency of your bathroom trips—can offer plenty of information about your overall well-being. Just remember, if you're concerned, it's always best to check with a healthcare professional.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
