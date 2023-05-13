Craving fuller-looking lips without the filler? You’re not alone. The demand for plumping, defining, and volumizing lip products is higher than ever before, but many folks want something that stills appear natural and effortless.

To achieve that look, sometimes the easiest thing to do is go back to the basics. One gold standard for fuller-looking lips: strategic lip liner. Getting the outline right is one thing, but you also need to nail the color to create the illusion of a larger lip. Here's how to find your perfect lip liner shade for a fuller pout.