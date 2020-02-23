The question of whether cheerleading can be considered a sport is (hopefully) no longer up for debate, thanks to the Netflix docuseries Cheer. The athleticism of the Navarro College cheer team, refined by their no-nonsense coach Monica Aldama, is demonstrated in the team’s outrageous stunts, pyramids, and tumbling. While impressive, the athletes are also vulnerable to serious injuries and are often encouraged to “push through” the pain.

After watching, we were curious: how dangerous is it to ignore the symptoms of concussions, and how can we better protect our brains—cheerleader or not? Neurologist and expert in traumatic brain injuries Beth McQuiston, M.D., R.D gave us some insight.