Think you're done showing your lips a little extra love and attention? Think again! According to Barr, just using a serum might not be enough. "To help maintain and/or restore lip moisture, first start using products containing humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and lanolin followed by occlusive or "protectant" ingredients to help seal in moisture like shea butter, petrolatum, squalene, and coconut or jojoba oils. To speed up skin cell turnover to deal with flakiness, a gentle exfoliation using a sugar- or honey-based lip scrub can be helpful," she explained.

Mieloch would agree with her, explaining that, "All of the above are amazing tricks for hydrating lips, but it is also super important to wear SPF on lips daily! This is especially true for those who spend time outdoors, especially while on vacation or in the tropics." A few great options for this are Burt's Bees All-Weather SPF 15 Moisturizing Lip Balm ($4.39), SOLEIL TOUJOURS Hydra Volume Lip Masque ($18), and Quantum Health Super Lysine+® ColdStick ($6.29). Remember to put an extra layer on your lower lips, as Dr. Barr says they are even more vulnerable to sunburn and sun damage.

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how much money you spend on your lips care—and you don't need to go out and get six different lip-specific products. The moral of the story is that your lips deserve as much attention (if not more attention!) as the rest of your face. Show them some love by making sure they are protected, hydrated, and given a little extra TLC every now and again.