There's a pretty significant volume of research dedicated to foot massage and more general massage therapy, which helps inform the benefits of foot massage. Here, some of the more impressive and research-backed benefits.

Stress and anxiety reduction: This is one of the most oft-cited benefits of foot massage. For good reason: Not only has massage therapy been shown to reduce cortisol levels (the stress chemicals) by an average of 31 percent for study participants, but it has been shown to increase serotonin and dopamine. Another study showed participants' anxiety levels decreased after the men and women self-administered foot massages three times a week over a four-week period. Anecdotally, this makes sense: Think about your own behavior post-pedicure—don't you feel more relaxed?

Improved sleep: One study concluded that a foot massage before bed provided patients with a more sound sleep quality—also of note, the sleep hygiene was further improved with a foot soak along with a massage. So if you can swing both at night, it might be worth it for a more rested morning. Another even suggested that even when a foot massage was administered for 10 minutes once a week in the morning, the participants had better sleep quality overall.

General pain relief: A few studies have been done to show that regular foot (or even hand) massages help people who are suffering from chronic pain or illness. In one, they administered the massages to post-op patients. In another, the study showed that even a five-minute massage helped patients in critical care. Another suggested that the pain relief was the result of an endorphin boost post-massage.

Better balance: For those practicing yoga, strengthening the core is the common advice to a more stable footing. However, regular foot massages can be another trick to help improve balance, according to one study. In it, patients did 30 minutes of massage three times a week, at which point they started seeing improvement in stability.

It should be noted, too, that foot massages are considered a complementary practice, meaning, it should be used in conjunction with other routines to reach its peak potential. Meaning if you want to reduce stress, foot massages can be one part of your stress management routine but should not be the sole method.