What A Psychiatrist Eats For Breakfast For Optimal Mental Health

Breakfast has long been hailed as the meal that will start your day off right, with the best breakfasts energizing you and leave you feeling physically set to take on your day. But being a psychiatrist, I tend to view things through a mental health lens: Did you know that the right kind of breakfast can also help to start off the day with the healthiest possible mood and mindset?

My breakfast changes each day, but generally it consists of a few different variations of three staple meals. I try to plan out my breakfasts at the beginning of the month so that I can grocery shop efficiently. I also try my best to buy local and organic whenever possible. And although I love pastries as much as the next person, I make a concerted effort to avoid anything with refined sugar—especially in the mornings.

I am often asked about the benefits and risks of coffee for mental health. And my answer is that, although there’s a lot of data on the benefits of moderate coffee intake, I try to save my cup of coffee for my midmorning lull since I find it to be too jarring for me first thing in the morning. Instead, I prefer to drink water along with breakfast to keep myself as hydrated as possible. These are my three meals, through which I rotate throughout the week: