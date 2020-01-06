The year 2019 was a big one for both the keto diet and the vegan diet. They surged in popularity, with tons of new plant-based products hitting the market and keto success stories all over social media. But when it comes to keto 2.0, or a plant-based keto diet, what does a day of eating look like?

In a conversation with our co-CEO Jason Wachob for the mindbodygreen podcast, Carrie Diulus, M.D., gave a rundown of what a typical day of eating looks like for her.

Diulus has been plant-based and low-carb for a while now, and since the plant-based keto diet is one of our 2020 health and wellness trends to watch, we were sure to welcome her take on the subject.