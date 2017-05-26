10 Things A Medical Intuitive Wants You To Know About Your Health
I’m a medical intuitive and an energy healer. That means I can tap into people’s energy and provide information that helps them heal. But I couldn’t always do this. It all began when I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis right around the same time my daughter was born with her own health issues. What started as a journey to regain our health led me down a path to helping and healing others.
I want people to know that each of us has the power to heal, the power to quiet our minds and reach within ourselves for some direction. Most importantly, we have the power to educate ourselves with the knowledge to know what is right for our bodies. Here’s what I wish everyone knew about healing:
1. Energy is everywhere and affects everything.
We’re all energy beings. Quantum physics shows us that everything in our universe is made of energy, including ourselves. Every part of our body generates a unique frequency: every cell, every organ, your skin, and hair follicles—even our thoughts are frequencies. If your energy were allowed to flow freely throughout your body, you’d be in perfect health. But we know that’s never the case. When you come into contact with things that aren’t good for you, it disrupts your energy. Things that can disrupt your energy include pathogens, toxins, bacteria, and even negative thoughts.
2. Brain power is a real thing.
Your brain monitors your body thousands of times per second. Since your body wants to stay in homeostasis—an optimally balanced state—it's continually checking to see if it should raise your blood pressure, lower your body temperature, or secrete more or fewer hormones. As an energy healer and medical intuitive, I try to uncover the root cause of the problem by tapping into your brain and intuition. Since your body only has so many resources available, your brain will devote its energy to what it feels is the most pressing issue and that what I try to tap into.
3. You were born this way.
Your body is capable of healing on its own, you just need to learn how to tap into your healing ability. We all know how to heal; it is an innate ability we all possess and with practice, we can all become better at healing ourselves.
You don’t have to leave your healing in the hands of others. You do have control. There are things you can do every day to move the healing process along: Eat clean, exercise, be mindful, believe you can heal, think positive thoughts, and surround yourself with healthy, positive people.
4. A healthy home is a healing home
The energy in a healthy home promotes healing and rejuvenation, and there are so many ways to accomplish this: Use natural cleaners, plant indoor plants, open the windows for fresh air, play healing music, declutter, or have wind chimes playing in the background.
5. Take time to understand your emotions.
The intangible, abstract forms of energy can play a crucial role in healing. When you feel nurtured and loved, you promote healing within your own body, but when you experience negative emotions like fear and worry, healing can become blocked.
You need to release negative emotions to unlock your healing potential. Visit an energy healer or one that provides distance healing and/or energy readings to pinpoint the emotions that are blocking your healing. Or you can try acupuncture, Bach Flowers Therapy, or tapping to release yourself from those emotions.
6. Love is the ultimate healing emotion.
Love is one of the most exhilarating feelings we can ever experience. The emotion of love vibrates at the highest frequencies of all the emotions you can experience. That’s why you feel so energized when you fall in love.
Whether you’re in a relationship or not, there are things you can do to open yourself up to love. You have to love yourself before you can truly love others, forgive yourself and others who may have hurt you, let out your inner child, and pick up a hobby that fills you with joy. When you expect happiness and love, beautiful things will happen.
7. You get what you attract.
Positive thoughts attract positive outcomes. If we are focused on something, we have the ability to attract it into our lives. Keep your thoughts where you want to go. If you realized how powerful your thoughts were, you’d never think a negative thought again. We all have a subconscious and conscious mind. Your conscious mind is your thinking mind when you’re awake, but your subconscious mind has the real power because it’s doing so much more than your conscious mind. If you train your subconscious mind for healing, you'll be much better off.
8. Healing is an art.
Medicine absolutely has its place in the world—and it's an important one—but so does natural healing! Healing is all about the subtle things you do, like removing a negative influences in your life or changing your mindset from one of doubt to one of confidence and hope. Always believe in your body's amazing healing abilities and surround yourself with positive people, places, and feelings.
9. No natural healing effort is ever wasted.
I’ve been asked countless times, "Why didn’t this healing method work for me?" I always respond, "How do you know that it didn’t?” Healing is not restricted to the physical body; it can take place on deeper levels that you may not be able to see. When you try a healing technique and don’t feel an immediate difference, trust that healing has occurred. You may not know it because it’s on a deeper level.
10. Surround yourself with loving, positive people.
We all have an energy field around us. When we’re close to someone else, their energy field can blend with ours. If that person is negative, their energy may make us feel exhausted, frustrated, or even depressed for no reason. If you are thinking loving thoughts, it most definitely will have a positive impact on people around you who are receiving them.
