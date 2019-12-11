5 Things This Gut Doctor Wishes Everyone Would Do This Winter

Well, it's that time of the year again—the most wonderful time of the year! Alongside all the excitement and parties, what commonly comes along for the ride are the coughs and colds.

You might be asking, "Why is a gut doctor talking about coughs and colds?" Well, about 70 to 80% of our immune system lies in the gut. Kind of crazy when you think about it, isn't it? We have an ecosystem of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live inside of our digestive tracts, and this is what we collectively refer to as the gut microbiome.

These little guys are basically running the show and play a large role in our immune system and how we fight off infections. Have you ever noticed that when you are sick or not feeling well that your bowel habits might not necessarily be perfect? Consider your gut to be the tattletale of the whole body. When something seems to be off in someplace in your body, oftentimes, you will find that you'll have some sort of digestive symptom.

So, what do we do? Protecting and taking care of your gut and the little microbes inside of it is one big way to keep your immune system working well for you. Here are my top five tips to try to reduce your chances of getting sick this winter: