mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu

Photo by Alberto Bogo

July 17, 2018 — 9:15 AM

WeWork is going plant-based. The global co-working company with 250,000 members is banning meat from company events and refusing to reimburse any expenses that include meat in an effort to cut down its environmental impact.

"New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact, even more than switching to a hybrid car," co-founder Miguel McKelvey explained in a company email on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

He then clarified that fish and eggs will be fair game for the meat-free organization, but poultry, pork, and beef are now off the menu at cafes and events (the exception being if you eat meat for medical or religious reasons). While some are applauding the initiative, others are predicting it will turn off employees.

It's certainly the boldest move we've seen in companies being conscious about meat consumption, but WeWork follows a lot of innovative corporations who are making strides to be more mindful about the type of meat they serve. WeWork expects the new policy will save 16.7 billion gallons of water, 445.1 million pounds of CO2 emissions, and over 15 million animals by 2023.

While this is probably the biggest environmental announcement from WeWork, the company has been making other changes to reduce its impact behind the scenes for years. Most recently, it's switched over to compostable cups in its kitchens, removed plastic stirrers from coffee stations, and ditched milk that comes in plastic bottles.

Considering such a massive company is making these commitments (it's valued at $20 billion), it will be interesting to see if others follow suit in the future. In the mealtime, we'll have our eye on WeWork lunch buffets for some plant-based inspo.

Starbucks is another company making a swap in the name of the planet. Check out the details of its latest pledge.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/wework-is-going-meat-free

Your article and new folder have been saved!