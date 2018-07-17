WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu

WeWork is going plant-based. The global co-working company with 250,000 members is banning meat from company events and refusing to reimburse any expenses that include meat in an effort to cut down its environmental impact.

"New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact, even more than switching to a hybrid car," co-founder Miguel McKelvey explained in a company email on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

He then clarified that fish and eggs will be fair game for the meat-free organization, but poultry, pork, and beef are now off the menu at cafes and events (the exception being if you eat meat for medical or religious reasons). While some are applauding the initiative, others are predicting it will turn off employees.

It's certainly the boldest move we've seen in companies being conscious about meat consumption, but WeWork follows a lot of innovative corporations who are making strides to be more mindful about the type of meat they serve. WeWork expects the new policy will save 16.7 billion gallons of water, 445.1 million pounds of CO2 emissions, and over 15 million animals by 2023.

While this is probably the biggest environmental announcement from WeWork, the company has been making other changes to reduce its impact behind the scenes for years. Most recently, it's switched over to compostable cups in its kitchens, removed plastic stirrers from coffee stations, and ditched milk that comes in plastic bottles.

Considering such a massive company is making these commitments (it's valued at $20 billion), it will be interesting to see if others follow suit in the future. In the mealtime, we'll have our eye on WeWork lunch buffets for some plant-based inspo.

