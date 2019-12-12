The vaccine, which is currently for animals, was developed by Institut Cochin in France.

Researchers already knew about a connection between inflammation, gut health, and the protein flagellin: Flagellin essentially allows bacteria to pass through the intestinal barrier into the rest of the body, resulting in inflammation, and while antibodies exist within that intestinal barrier to help prevent leaky gut, it's harder to keep all the bacteria contained if your microbiome is out of balance.

Researchers hypothesized they could boost the flagellin antibodies within the gut, thereby keeping harmful bacteria from spreading into the body. They administered a flagellin vaccine to mice by injecting it directly into their intestinal lining, spurring the production of the flagellin-fighting antibodies.

When inflammation was induced, the unvaccinated mice became obese, and the vaccinated mice did not. Immunization quelled intestinal inflammation by lowering levels of the flagellin-expressing bacteria in their microbiota, intestines, and intestinal lining.