5 Products Whole30 Co-Founder Melissa Hartwig Urban Recommends To Everyone
GoPure Pod Water Purifier
I've got one of these pod water purifiers in my water pitcher at home, one in my gym Hydroflask, and one in my kiddo's water bottle. They provide easy access to clean, great-tasting water, because let's face it, no one ever refilled the Brita. It's good for about six months, filtering fluoride, chlorine, arsenic, lead, and E. coli, and makes my off-tasting tap water almost spa-worthy.
Four Sigmatic Mushroom Hot Cacao with Reishi
I love me some functional mushrooms, but I don't do caffeine, so coffees are out. This hot cacao with relaxing reishi is a perfect after-dinner ritual and leaves me pleasantly relaxed but not sleepy. It's deliciously lightly sweetened but still has a nicely balanced cacao flavor. No, you'd never know you were drinking mushrooms.
The Orb massage ball
I'm huge into mobility, but traditional foam rollers are too soft and broad (and lacrosse balls too small) to smash those knots out of my hips, adductors, and my lats after dolphin pushups. The Orb is just right: not too big, not too small, and firm enough to keep my hamstrings loose after tons of deadlifts or long stretches on an airplane.
GreenPan One-Egg Wonder Pan
Science has proved that you can put an egg on anything, but who wants to dirty a giant pan for one fried egg? This little gem makes frying quick and easy, requiring little oil thanks to its nontoxic ceramic coating. Plus, the small size makes your eggs into a perfect little circle, which is extra Instagrammable.
LumenKind Temporary Tattoos
I'm a huge fan of setting intentions; it's part of my morning routine and daily meditation practice. These LumenKind temporary tattoos are the perfect way to cement that intention. They're stylish but small enough to be discreet and last three to five days with normal wear and tear. Bonus: When it wears off, you can conscientiously change your energy with a new intention to match your mood.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.