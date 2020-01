5 Products Whole30 Co-Founder Melissa Hartwig Urban Recommends To Everyone

Here at mbg, we love getting a glimpse into the habits of the biggest movers and shakers in the wellness world—and what better way to do that than by looking at the products they use on a daily basis? In our latest series, mbg Collective members spill on the tools that help them live balanced, happy, healthy lives—and that they recommend to basically everyone. Next up: Melissa Hartwig Urban , certified sports nutritionist, Whole30 co-founder and CEO, and New York Times best-selling author of It Starts With Food, The Whole30, Food Freedom Forever, and The Whole30 Cookbook.