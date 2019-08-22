5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone

The Mountain Valley Spring Water

I cannot get enough of Mountain Valley Spring Water. I just think that it's the yummiest, and I've become a total water snob because of it. I notice when I get clients drinking it, their skin improves. I've had people report that they have better bowel movements, too. It's got to be the mineral content that's really beneficial for the body. They also do delivery with the big glass tanks of water so you're not going through as many small bottles.