5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 7, 2018)
1. Avoid certain fats, avoid heart disease.
A new draft from the World Health Organization recommends that saturated fat should make up less than 10 percent of our total daily calorie intake. These new guidelines are meant to reduce the risk of heart disease, which is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. (Reuters)
2. The consequences of sexism go far beyond being "unfair."
According to a new study from the CDC, anywhere between 25 and 85 percent of women have experienced gender discrimination or sexual harassment at some point over the course of their lives, and it could be making them sick: Women report worse physical and mental health as a result. We've got a long way to go, people! (The Conversation)
3. Birth control might not change your taste in partners.
Several studies have previously suggested that taking hormonal birth control can influence a woman's sexual preferences. But a new large study just showed that women's preferences don't change depending on their birth control status. The debate continues! (Gizmodo)
4. Stressed and turning gray? That's your immune system talking.
A new study sheds light on how our immune system’s response to stress and illness affects the pigmentation of our hair. Melanocytes are the cells known for melanin and hair color. Our immune system produces protective cells called interferons, which communicate gene expression that stops viruses and protect the body. Scientists looked at the MITF protein, which helps melanocytes function. When MITF loses control of interferon response in melanocyte stem cells, the hair turns gray. (Newsweek)
5. There's new hope for eczema sufferers young and old, thanks to innovative research on the skin's microbiome.
A new, albeit small, study published in the journal JCI Insight shows that topical probiotics may be helpful in reducing itchiness and rash severity for eczema suffers. Out of the 15 people in the study, 10 said treatment with bacteria helped ease their symptoms without many side effects. (Today)
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.