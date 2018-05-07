mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 7, 2018)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 7, 2018)

Photo by Darren Muir

May 7, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. Avoid certain fats, avoid heart disease.

A new draft from the World Health Organization recommends that saturated fat should make up less than 10 percent of our total daily calorie intake. These new guidelines are meant to reduce the risk of heart disease, which is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. (Reuters)

2. The consequences of sexism go far beyond being "unfair."

According to a new study from the CDC, anywhere between 25 and 85 percent of women have experienced gender discrimination or sexual harassment at some point over the course of their lives, and it could be making them sick: Women report worse physical and mental health as a result. We've got a long way to go, people! (The Conversation)

Article continues below

3. Birth control might not change your taste in partners.

Several studies have previously suggested that taking hormonal birth control can influence a woman's sexual preferences. But a new large study just showed that women's preferences don't change depending on their birth control status. The debate continues! (Gizmodo)

4. Stressed and turning gray? That's your immune system talking.

A new study sheds light on how our immune system’s response to stress and illness affects the pigmentation of our hair. Melanocytes are the cells known for melanin and hair color. Our immune system produces protective cells called interferons, which communicate gene expression that stops viruses and protect the body. Scientists looked at the MITF protein, which helps melanocytes function. When MITF loses control of interferon response in melanocyte stem cells, the hair turns gray. (Newsweek)

Article continues below

5. There's new hope for eczema sufferers young and old, thanks to innovative research on the skin's microbiome.

A new, albeit small, study published in the journal JCI Insight shows that topical probiotics may be helpful in reducing itchiness and rash severity for eczema suffers. Out of the 15 people in the study, 10 said treatment with bacteria helped ease their symptoms without many side effects. (Today)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/wellness-news-you-need-to-know-may-7-2018

Your article and new folder have been saved!