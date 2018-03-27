5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 27, 2018)

If you grew up feeling a stronger bond with your maternal grandparents than your paternal ones, that may not all be in your head. According to experts, a woman's bond with her parents often lends itself to an increased feeling of closeness, strengthening the grandparent and grandchild bond. On the opposite end of the spectrum, paternal grandparents often feel a sense of encroaching on space when it comes to spending time with their grandchildren. While this certainly isn't always the case, it's worth paying attention to if you want your children to feel bonded with both sets of parents. (NYT)