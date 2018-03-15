5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 15, 2018)

According to a new report, Finland is the happiest country in the world, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia. The United States dropped four spots from last year and ranked much lower than most places with a comparable economy, largely due to declining life expectancy, rising suicide rates, a worsening opioid crisis, and greater income inequality. "I think there really is a deep and very unsettling signal coming through that U.S. society is in many ways under profound stress, even though the economy by traditional measures is doing fine," said one of the study's authors. "The trends are not good, and the comparative position of the United States relative to other high-income countries is nothing short of alarming." (NYT)