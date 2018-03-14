6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14, 2018)

According to a new study that tracked 14,000 adults over a 20-year period, lead contamination is even more dangerous than researchers previously thought. According to the study, nearly 412,000 U.S. deaths can be attributed to lead poisoning each year. "The literature has been showing for many years that lead causes hypertension, stroke, and cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Phillip Landrigan, dean of global health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "This study now shows that the cardiovascular toxicity of lead extends down to lower levels than were previously examined." (CNN)