mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5, 2018)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5, 2018)

Photo by Studio Firma

June 5, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. Yep, sex is good for the brain. Here's proof.

According to a new study of over 6,000 adults over age 50, not only does sex improve memory in short-term memory tests, but it boosts brain-cell growth. So if you're pretty sure your memory and overall cognitive function could use a boost, try having sex more frequently. It could make a world of difference. (Business Insider)

2. Today is the day to pick up some trash on your way home.

Today, June 5, is World Environment Day—a UN-approved holiday that calls attention to environmental issues. This year's theme is plastic pollution, so click through to see some of mbg's top tips for avoiding plastic in your everyday life. (mindbodygreen)

Article continues below

3. Starting now, fewer women will be getting chemo.

A new study conducted by researchers at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center showed that many women with early-stage breast cancer who get chemo don't really need it. Instead, these women can opt for endocrine therapy, which mostly consists of drugs that block certain hormones. This means fewer toxic treatments, fewer side effects, and better care for a LOT of women—something doctors and patients will be celebrating. (NYT)

4. Disgust is an ancient feeling that kept us safe.

A new study published in the journal, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society, confirms that feelings of disgust may have protected us from disease during times when we didn't have vaccines, antibiotics, or modern medicine to keep us safe. Researchers tested about 2,500 people and asked them to rate just how disgusting certain situations were—infections ranked the highest, followed by hygienic issues. (CNN)

Article continues below

5. Silicon Valley is betting its money on a blood-based cancer test.

Grail Inc. raised its third round of financing to help launch its blood-based tests for early cancer detection. Its recent round of fundraising has placed the company as one of the top three most heavily funded private biotech firms in the United States. The cancer test's major innovative factor? A liquid biopsy. (Wired)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Love

How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained

Kelly Gonsalves
How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained
Love

What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/wellness-news-you-need-to-know-june-5-2018

Your article and new folder have been saved!