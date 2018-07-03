6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 3, 2018)

Seattle is blazing a trail in sustainability as the first city in the United States to ban plastic straws, but the real leader in going green might be its PCC Community Markets. The natural foods co-op (the country's largest) banned plastic straws three years ago and also banned plastic bags before the city followed suit. Its next move: replacing all plastic packaging in its delis with biodegradable alternatives by 2022. Emerald City and everyone else, take note. (FoodDive)