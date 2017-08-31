"The first 'date' I had with my husband, Mike, after we met at 'yoga camp' in upstate New York was about a million cups of coffee while doing the whole life-story download at Cafe Gitane. We stayed long enough for a meal and kept going for refills. I got stuck with the bill when he conveniently went to the bathroom. On the next date he came over, brought his own sandwich, sat on my floor, and ate it. What a weird move!

"Searching for conversation, I asked if he wanted me to help him work on a handstand, seeing as he liked yoga and all. He put down his sandwich, put his hands on the ground, wiggled up to a handstand, rolled around a bit like a cat stretching, and wiggled back down like no big thing and went back to his sandwich. So, weird date, but at least he gave me something I could work with!" —Tara Stiles, co-founder of Strala Yoga