5 Surprising Tips For Raising A Boy, According To Experts

While it may seem counterintuitive to encourage your son to express his anger, clinical psychologist and Five Deep Breaths: The Power Of Mindful Parenting author Genevieve Von Lob says this is an important step. "Encourage your son to talk about all his feelings and let him know you are always there to listen without judgment," she says. "Let them know it’s OK to feel emotions such as anger, but some ways of dealing with them are not helpful. Give them the tools to channel their anger productively, like exercise, writing, taking deep breaths, taking a 10-minute break to calm down or scream into a pillow."

She also emphasizes the importance of discussing what "being a man" really means. "Young men need role models who can show them that being a man is not about succumbing to peer pressure but learning to trust their own judgment and respecting themselves and others, particularly in the way they relate to women," she says.