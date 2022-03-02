 Skip to content

Why I Ditched My Daily Concealer For This Hydrating Skin Supplement*

Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor By Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 2, 2022 — 10:24 AM

Winter is notoriously tough on skin: All that dry air, icy temperatures, and indoor heating isn't exactly vacation for your complexion. (Shocking, I know.) In the past no matter how thick of a cream or how many hydrating layers I apply in the morning—by afternoon, my skin feels parched. For me, this manifests itself in a flaky, red situation around my nose. Even if it's a common winter skin issue, it always made me self conscious. My quick fix would be to tap on some concealer in the morning and hope for the best—but putting makeup over already flaky skin doesn't always turn out the way you want it to. It wasn't just the red nose either: My skin felt dryer no matter how hydrated I stayed, and overall my appearance just wasn't as vibrant as it tends to be the other times of year.

This year, however, despite the weather being even more extreme, I’ve not had a single one of these issues. How, you ask? Reader, I’ll tell you everything.

What the situation was before cellular beauty+

Oh, my poor nose. You know that look that emerges after you’ve sneezed too many times and used far too many tissues? That’s how my nose was all the time—sans congestion. The cold weather destroys the corners of my nose causing perpetual and uncomfortable redness, and it’s the kind of dryness makeup can’t conceal. And I know I'm not alone—it's a common concern for many. 

"The nose is a common area for dry skin because it's a high-exposure area," board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. once shared with us about dry skin around the nose. "Environmental conditions like cold or dry air, cold wind, windburn, and sun exposure can all affect the sensitive skin around the nose and cause dryness." 

In addition, I typically have an overall dryness and a red splotchy response to the gusts of frigid New York City wind. I was convinced there was nothing I could do about this (other than, say, move to another state), but oh how I was wrong.

My skin now

After staring cellular beauty+, I wasn't quite sure what to expect. Obviously I've read the reviews from other users, and had high expectations for my own experience—but I also know that everyone's skin is different. Well, that uncertainty went away around the three week mark. The first signs it was working was how my skin felt: All of a sudden it didn't feel so dry and thirsty all of the time.*

And then, I started to see the changes: The hydration is that of balmy summer days. My nose isn’t a mess, and the texture of my skin has evened out tremendously.* My skin care products go on with such ease, and the hydration seems to last longer. The fine lines around my eyes have faded, and for the first time in my life, I haven’t been wearing makeup on my face.* It’s not like I was wearing a full face of foundation, but I always used a bit of concealer here, some tinted moisturizer there. Now? I’m bare-faced and loving it. 

And I have the innovative formula to thank for it. This skin care supplement is made with four science-backed ingredients that work together to keep skin hydrated, ease the appearance of fine lines, and improve overall tone.* I'm particularly a fan of the phytoceramides, which support a healthy skin barrier structure.* See, our skin's natural ceramides are all about keeping moisture in: Their primary role in skin barrier function is to guard against water loss.* And when you take them orally, they've been shown to improve skin hydration after just 15 days.*

The other three ingredients offer antioxidant support and contribute to my newly glowing complexion: astaxanthin helps preserve a healthy collagen layer, ubiquinol CoQ10 to promotes skin cell rejuvenation, and polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection.* 

For such a simple skin care step, that's a lot of benefits.

Not to mention, as Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, once told mbg about dry skin around the nose, it's about being proactive and having a routine: "Skin care practices should be done every day, and not only when the dry skin appears."

And what better daily skin care habits to practice daily than supporting it internally?

The takeaway.

cellular beauty+ has given me a vibrancy that I’ve truly never had—all while in the throes of chilly temps.* And with warmer months around the corner, I feel better and more confident as my skin transitions with it: I'm getting a head start on that summer glow.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Your article and new folder have been saved!