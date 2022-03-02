Why I Ditched My Daily Concealer For This Hydrating Skin Supplement*

After staring cellular beauty+, I wasn't quite sure what to expect. Obviously I've read the reviews from other users, and had high expectations for my own experience—but I also know that everyone's skin is different. Well, that uncertainty went away around the three week mark. The first signs it was working was how my skin felt: All of a sudden it didn't feel so dry and thirsty all of the time.*

And then, I started to see the changes: The hydration is that of balmy summer days. My nose isn’t a mess, and the texture of my skin has evened out tremendously.* My skin care products go on with such ease, and the hydration seems to last longer. The fine lines around my eyes have faded, and for the first time in my life, I haven’t been wearing makeup on my face.* It’s not like I was wearing a full face of foundation, but I always used a bit of concealer here, some tinted moisturizer there. Now? I’m bare-faced and loving it.

And I have the innovative formula to thank for it. This skin care supplement is made with four science-backed ingredients that work together to keep skin hydrated, ease the appearance of fine lines, and improve overall tone.* I'm particularly a fan of the phytoceramides, which support a healthy skin barrier structure.* See, our skin's natural ceramides are all about keeping moisture in: Their primary role in skin barrier function is to guard against water loss.* And when you take them orally, they've been shown to improve skin hydration after just 15 days.*

The other three ingredients offer antioxidant support and contribute to my newly glowing complexion: astaxanthin helps preserve a healthy collagen layer, ubiquinol CoQ10 to promotes skin cell rejuvenation, and polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection.*

For such a simple skin care step, that's a lot of benefits.

Not to mention, as Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, once told mbg about dry skin around the nose, it's about being proactive and having a routine: "Skin care practices should be done every day, and not only when the dry skin appears."

And what better daily skin care habits to practice daily than supporting it internally?