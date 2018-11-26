Weekly Horoscope: A Once-A-Decade Transit Is Asking All Of Us To Think A Little Bigger
On Monday, the Sun and Jupiter are asking us to think big.
Are you thinking big enough—and broad enough? Even if you're certain that you are, challenge yourself to stretch just a liiiiittle bit further this Monday, November 26. The reason being? Fortuitous Jupiter and the dashing Sun are hosting their annual meetup, and this year, they're throwing a homecoming party in expansive Sagittarius, which is the red-spotted planet's provenance. Since these buoyant heavenly bodies only sync up in the Archer's realm every 12 years, it's a very big deal—like a double rainbow leading to a Venti-size pot of gold. Have you been plotting and scheming behind the scenes? The coast is clear to take a calculated risk or a major leap of faith. (Not to be confused with a foolish gamble, mind you.) And while you're likely to land on your feet, it's anyone's guess where your Doc Martens will be planted given the influence of globalist Sagittarius. A spur-of-the-moment travel plan could shuttle many of us away on a pre-holiday trip—or a spontaneous adventure with a brand-new friend. Jupiter strips away falsehood and reveals the truth. Add the Sun's illuminating beams to the equation and some world-rocking news may come to light—in our personal lives AND on the political stage. Bottom line: Enjoy the swagger this transit brings, but avoid doing anything you wouldn't want caught on film!
On Friday, the tension around us could rise.
Staying balanced won't be easy on Friday when charming Venus in diplomatic Libra gets thrown off her center by the opposing beams of disrupter Uranus in hotheaded Aries. Simmering tension could erupt like a dormant volcano. And if you feed that energy, the drama can escalate at a mind-boggling velocity! Who KNEW there was so much suppressed anger brewing…or is that sexual tension…or both? Sometimes a good old-fashioned row is what's needed for two people to clear the air. (Just don't let the warrior influence of Aries bring this one to fisticuffs or flying plates.) The heat of a forbidden attraction might be too hard to resist this Friday night. If you're not looking to invite THAT kind of "excitement" into your life, swiftly paddle away from Temptation Island. In the final analysis, you may be grateful you didn't wake up with clothing trailing from the front door to the bedroom!
Stay on high alert on Sunday, when Venus moves into Scorpio.
Starting Sunday, December 2, you can skip the sugar (and pumpkin flavoring) and load up on pure spice. For the second time in 2018, vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until January 7. The countdown to holiday season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal—and all the seductive cat-and-mouse games you can handle! Le love planet already shimmied through Scorpio from September 9 to October 31, which would normally make for an erotically enticing cycle. The trouble is, from October 5 until Halloween, she was retrograde in Scorpio (then backed up through Libra until November 16). To say this dredged up some serious intensity would be an understatement!
Exes crept out of the woodwork—and demons reared up in our psyches. Spurious "twin flame" attractions were snuffed out unceremoniously while legit soul mates were kept apart by sheer circumstance. Or maybe bae's every little move just grated on your raw nerves. Yeah…Venus' first pass through Scorpio is one that many are eager to forget. But not so fast! There were important lessons to be distilled—and for the next five weeks, applied! If you mistook a siren for a soul mate, you're now the savvier for it, and you'll know to put up a fast, firm boundary should you encounter this type again. And with Venus on fleek, couples might make a rock-solid commitment as 2018 turns over into 2019. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure there's as much trust as there is lust! P.S.: Knowing for sure could take at least a week, as retrograde Mercury slips back into Scorpio on Saturday the 1st before resuming its clarifying direct motion on the 6th!