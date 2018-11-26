Weekly Horoscope: A Once-A-Decade Transit Is Asking All Of Us To Think A Little Bigger

Starting Sunday, December 2, you can skip the sugar (and pumpkin flavoring) and load up on pure spice. For the second time in 2018, vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until January 7. The countdown to holiday season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal—and all the seductive cat-and-mouse games you can handle! Le love planet already shimmied through Scorpio from September 9 to October 31, which would normally make for an erotically enticing cycle. The trouble is, from October 5 until Halloween, she was retrograde in Scorpio (then backed up through Libra until November 16). To say this dredged up some serious intensity would be an understatement!

Exes crept out of the woodwork—and demons reared up in our psyches. Spurious "twin flame" attractions were snuffed out unceremoniously while legit soul mates were kept apart by sheer circumstance. Or maybe bae's every little move just grated on your raw nerves. Yeah…Venus' first pass through Scorpio is one that many are eager to forget. But not so fast! There were important lessons to be distilled—and for the next five weeks, applied! If you mistook a siren for a soul mate, you're now the savvier for it, and you'll know to put up a fast, firm boundary should you encounter this type again. And with Venus on fleek, couples might make a rock-solid commitment as 2018 turns over into 2019. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure there's as much trust as there is lust! P.S.: Knowing for sure could take at least a week, as retrograde Mercury slips back into Scorpio on Saturday the 1st before resuming its clarifying direct motion on the 6th!