Your Astrological Guide To Prepping For Memorial Day Weekend

Keep the practical magic, and the pot of tea, brewing. This Monday is the final day of 2019 that the Sun will be in Taurus. Think like a project manager: How's the budget looking? Is the calendar organized, and is there enough white space for relaxation time along with all the work (work, work, work, work)? Streamline and simplify now, and you won't go into overload mode on Tuesday, May 21, when the Sun and messenger Mercury both shift into buzzy, outgoing Gemini.

El Sol will beam its rays in the sign of the Twins until June 21, making two everyone's favorite number. And with social operator Mercury co-piloting through Gemini from Tuesday until June 4, pairing up is the way to win! But don't feel obligated to make a single person your plus-one for everything; in fact, that's never the best move. Your festival buddy might not make the ideal gym buddy—or bedroom buddy. And even if they do, 'tis the season to branch out!

Gemini governs the neighborhood scene, so you won't have to travel far beyond the neighborhood venues to find your fix. Then again, this might be the prompt you've been waiting for to embrace bi-city living. As the cosmic communicator, Gemini gets us excited to write, broadcast, and make media. Maybe it's time to film a documentary about a talented local or pen a compelling personal anecdote to contribute to The Moth. Is brevity the soul of your brand of wit? Keep the snappy social media posts coming.