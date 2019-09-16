A Rare Retrograde Finally Lifts This Week — And It Could Help Your Career

If you hired unreliable contractors for your build, start handing out pink slips, and go sourcing for the cream of the crop. While retrograde for the past four months, Saturn forced a design review, stalling progress while inspecting every corner and insisting upon protocol. This astrological audit was NOT fun. But with Saturn's positive pivot this Wednesday, embrace the challenge of developing your dreams to the highest possible standard. Get ready: The bar will be raised even higher in the days ahead. Don't get sidelined by what the "competition" is up to. There's always going to be someone doing it better, faster, or on a grander scale. Let them serve as inspiration instead of a discouraging ideal.

For those who are willing to proceed slowly and masterfully, Saturn in Capricorn can be a major career booster. As the week progresses, certain pieces of the puzzle may start to fall back into place. The people who hold the power to green-light a project will finally return to their desks and answer queries. Who knows? That perfectly scripted pitch email may have been sitting in someone's junk mail since April! Time to follow up—but come correct with an even stronger presentation, like a gorgeous deck or an invitation to meet for a fancy power lunch.