Weekly Horoscope: Sagittarius Season Is Calling On All Of Us To Expand Our Worldviews

Galloping off to La La Land? Slow down there, sparkle ponies—and make sure you've got the GPS properly calibrated. Do you actually know where you're going here? And have you considered all the potential pitfalls and repercussions that might come along with making such hasty moves?

This Monday, November 19, impulsive Mars in Pisces locks into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with venturesome Jupiter in Sagittarius. While this transit gets us fired up about our dreams, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "perfect" as they appear. Mars is traveling through Pisces from November 15 until New Year's Eve, making us all hopelessly romantic and loose with our boundaries. And with Jupiter racing through its home sign of impulsive Sagittarius, we are prone to putting the cart before the horse.

Rushing into anything, from a relationship to a creative collaboration, could leave people feeling trapped—or worse, tangled up in unexpected legalities. This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drafting up legit contracts. Moreover, Mercury is retrograde until December 6, cautioning us all to take our time and iron out every last detail before signing on any dotted lines. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory, and the Mars-Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?