Weekly Horoscope: Sagittarius Season Is Calling On All Of Us To Expand Our Worldviews
On Monday, Mars squares Jupiter and makes an optimist out of all of us.
Galloping off to La La Land? Slow down there, sparkle ponies—and make sure you've got the GPS properly calibrated. Do you actually know where you're going here? And have you considered all the potential pitfalls and repercussions that might come along with making such hasty moves?
This Monday, November 19, impulsive Mars in Pisces locks into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with venturesome Jupiter in Sagittarius. While this transit gets us fired up about our dreams, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "perfect" as they appear. Mars is traveling through Pisces from November 15 until New Year's Eve, making us all hopelessly romantic and loose with our boundaries. And with Jupiter racing through its home sign of impulsive Sagittarius, we are prone to putting the cart before the horse.
Rushing into anything, from a relationship to a creative collaboration, could leave people feeling trapped—or worse, tangled up in unexpected legalities. This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drafting up legit contracts. Moreover, Mercury is retrograde until December 6, cautioning us all to take our time and iron out every last detail before signing on any dotted lines. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory, and the Mars-Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?
This Thursday, we roll into Sagittarius season.
Sagittarius season begins this Thursday, November 22, as the Sun leaves Scorpio's "focus mode" and switches the global viewfinder to a wide-angle lens. Have you been hibernating alone or with a sexy plus-one for the past month? Come out, come out, wherever you are! And when you do, buy yourself a bus ticket, overseas flight, or a tank of gas for a road trip. "Anywhere but home" always seems like the ideal destination between now and December 21—especially since Jupiter the Journeyer is copiloting through Sagittarius for the entire four-week solar cycle. When at home, open the doors to out-of-town guests and a diversified friend group.
'Tis the astrological season for mingling multiculturally! Entrepreneurs, media makers, and teachers will also be blessed by the Archer's influence. Get rolling on that holiday side hustle, and you might be able to upgrade to first class or a five-star hotel when you jet off on your next vacation.
On Friday, a full moon in Gemini falls on Black Friday.
Black Friday dovetails with 2018's only full moon in Gemini, the zodiac's trend-loving twin. Waking up early for those doorbuster deals will be a thousand times more entertaining if you rally a friend who shares your style sensibilities. But DO make a budget and think about carrying cash instead of using cards and Venmo for every purchase.
Retail therapy urges won't be easy to manage, and you could end up going home with a nonrefundable treasure that you already have in a similar color and style. Under the "twinning" influence of these moonbeams, kindred spirits could find each other! Although these connections may be more along the platonic variety (think: bandmates, screenwriting partners, festival buddies), who says love can't spring forth from the friend zone? Frequenting local venues could spark synergies this weekend, too. And with enchanting, intuitive Neptune pulling out of a five-month retrograde in Pisces, the creative and spiritual scenes could be teeming with possibilities. Go check out a band that's been getting buzz, or wander around a neighborhood art walk. This high-vibe transit could clang the metaphoric gong, drawing the soulful seekers to a sound bath, sober dance party, or posture workshop at a gorgeous yoga studio. Entertainment comes in all forms!