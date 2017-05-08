Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

All hail the queen—the one inside you! (Or king or empress...pick a royal, any royal.) Where does our karma need cleaning up, and what is the destiny we must focus on? This transit, which happens approximately every 18.5 months, can totally reshape the universal focus, from the personal to the political. The lunar nodes—also known as the South Node (karma) and North Node (destiny or dharma) always move together and fall in opposite signs.

The South Node reveals our baggage and our bull$#!%. It makes us utterly aware of what we need to clean up! The North Node guides us toward our new assignment. How do we deal with the messes we humans have made? But there's always some awkwardness when it comes to embracing the North Node. It's as if we've forgotten its language—so much so that we resist dealing. Yet, deal we must. Call it our astrological evolution.

From November 12, 2015, to this May 10, 2017, the South Node was in watery Pisces—the sign of illusions, virtual reality, and scandalous corruption. The North Node's position was in earthy Virgo—the rule-abiding, cautious (bordering on fearful) "just the facts ma'am" pragmatist of the zodiac's wheel. We see these nodal thumbprints all over the U.S. presidential election! The karma of the Pisces South Node created illusions via fake news, election hackings, and hidden email servers. What was even true?!

The trolls were in control and totally behind the illusory Pisces smokescreen! The way humans mistreat water has dominated headlines and become mission critical to address: the melting polar ice caps and rising sea levels, the poisoned tap water in Flint, Michigan—and the threat the Dakota Access Pipeline poses to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. #WaterIsLife became a rallying cry for the conscious-minded of the world and the NoDAPL protest drew civilians and celebrities in record numbers.