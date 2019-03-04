Weekly Horoscope: How To Prepare Yourself For The Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

Said miracles might come in totally unexpected packages beginning this Wednesday, March 6, so get ready! Electrifying Uranus shifts gears, making its final exit from Aries after eight years, and lighting up Taurus' circuit board until April 26, 2026. With the exception of a preview tour through Taurus from May 15 to November 6, 2018, the side-spinning planet has been buzzing through the Ram's realm since March 11, 2011—an event that began with a devastating tsunami in Japan and the subsequent explosion of uranium(!) in the Fukushima nuclear plant. While we pray that its journey through the bull's pen will be free of such tragic eruptions, activist Uranus in earth-sign Taurus will demand that we deal with climate change realities—and may write its own cosmic prescription for a Green New Deal.

Magical things may emerge from this planetary paradox of futuristic (Uranus) and classic (Taurus). The last time Uranus visited Taurus was in 1942, when technology was far less developed. With VR and AR products entering the market every day, we can only imagine what the influence of multisensory Uranus in Taurus will yield between now and 2026: Perfumed text messages, screens that feel soft to the touch…Build-a-Boyfriend workshops? Oh, the possibilities! We may also spend LESS time in a tech trance as communal Uranus saunters through old-fashioned Taurus' neighborhood. From family dinners to plant medicine ceremonies, we could connect to our tribal roots once again. Sustainable energy and clean fuel solutions could emerge with a fresh stroke of Uranian genius. Perhaps we CAN save the planet after all, if we keep it clean, green, and serene. Read more about Uranus in Taurus here.