Weekly Horoscope: How To Prepare Yourself For The Upcoming Mercury Retrograde
This week, the AstroTwins break down how the week's Mercury retrograde and new moon could shift things for you.
The first Mercury retrograde of 2019 will arrive on Tuesday.
Back up all your important data, switch to stronger passwords, and quickly submit that (almost past due) paperwork! On Tuesday, March 5, Mercury will turn retrograde for the first time this year, retreating through Pisces until March 28. In the Fish's kaleidoscopic waters, few things are as they seem. Sure, that might be fun for Tuesday's Mardi Gras celebration, but once those bourbon goggles come off, it's going to take some added patience to get through this muddling spell. Take nothing at face value—not even people's expressions of delight or approval (or their offer of beads). If you want to know for sure what someone is thinking, you'll have to come right out and ask them. And even then, getting a truly straight answer could be challenging with Mercury backstroking through Pisces' emotion ocean. Sure, you COULD make them put it in writing, but surely, you've now heard that signing contracts is best left for after a retrograde ends. One solution is to think of March 5 to 28 as a test of faith.
On Wednesday, a new moon in Pisces asks us to sit with our fears and reservations.
One thing spiritual Pisces understands is that "what's meant to be will be," and Wednesday's new moon in Pisces will underscore that. By all means, make your "sales pitches" and present your beautiful vision for the future to the people you'd like to have as your co-stars. Then, let go—and observe what's going on inside of you. This will be a fascinating study of your own psyche. How DO you deal with waiting for an answer? Are you anxious? Do you start making up disempowering stories about what people are thinking? Do you want to quit and move on rather than face the possibility of "rejection"? Let all feelings arise without interacting with them. They are not wrong or right; they simply "are." And here's the silver lining! There is true power in being able to hold the space of the unknown. In that mystical, in-between state, miraculous solutions can arise. Just plan on taking a lot of long, deep breaths.
Uranus enters Taurus on Wednesday too, which could bring us back to a simpler way of being.
Said miracles might come in totally unexpected packages beginning this Wednesday, March 6, so get ready! Electrifying Uranus shifts gears, making its final exit from Aries after eight years, and lighting up Taurus' circuit board until April 26, 2026. With the exception of a preview tour through Taurus from May 15 to November 6, 2018, the side-spinning planet has been buzzing through the Ram's realm since March 11, 2011—an event that began with a devastating tsunami in Japan and the subsequent explosion of uranium(!) in the Fukushima nuclear plant. While we pray that its journey through the bull's pen will be free of such tragic eruptions, activist Uranus in earth-sign Taurus will demand that we deal with climate change realities—and may write its own cosmic prescription for a Green New Deal.
Magical things may emerge from this planetary paradox of futuristic (Uranus) and classic (Taurus). The last time Uranus visited Taurus was in 1942, when technology was far less developed. With VR and AR products entering the market every day, we can only imagine what the influence of multisensory Uranus in Taurus will yield between now and 2026: Perfumed text messages, screens that feel soft to the touch…Build-a-Boyfriend workshops? Oh, the possibilities! We may also spend LESS time in a tech trance as communal Uranus saunters through old-fashioned Taurus' neighborhood. From family dinners to plant medicine ceremonies, we could connect to our tribal roots once again. Sustainable energy and clean fuel solutions could emerge with a fresh stroke of Uranian genius. Perhaps we CAN save the planet after all, if we keep it clean, green, and serene. Read more about Uranus in Taurus here.