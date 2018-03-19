Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Need an excuse to chill Champagne—or maybe switch over to a virgin kombucha mocktail? This Tuesday, March 20, marks both the spring equinox AND the astrological New Year as the solar calendar flips over and begins anew with Aries Season. Ready for a fresh start? Game on! And don't spend another second dwelling on winter's seasonal "sins." But between now and April 19, you can slowly and gently "un-hygge" yourself. Replace knitting needles with garden tools and IPA flights with aerial yoga or breezy walks around your 'hood.

Under this solar spell, we'll all feel a sense of renewal. And soon enough, we'll be fired up with the Ram's daring initiative, eager to embrace the next adventure. Live-out-loud Aries Season is a time to grab life by the horns and push the envelope on maximalism. Since Aries is No. 1 in the zodiac, the competitive vibes will be fierce for the next four weeks. Are you living on your edge? Go for the gold...and if you happen to crush a few narcissists with your fairly won victory, don't feel bad—it's a personal growth experience for them.