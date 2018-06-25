Your Weekly Horoscope: Now Is The Perfect Week To Check In With Your NYE Resolutions

Oh, and do you remember those New Year's resolutions you made way back in January? Maybe…maybe not. But this Thursday, June 28, you could hit a few of those milestones under the light of the annual full moon in Capricorn. Find a success to celebrate—yes, even if you haven't made it halfway to the finish line—then plot out your next coordinates. Under such an ambitious lunation, mountains can be moved. Also, scroll back to January 16, which was the date of the corresponding NEW moon in Capricorn. What goals were in your crosshairs as 2018 dawned? If you got distracted from those missions, Thursday's moonbeams may motivate you to pick up the ball again and run with it. It's never too late to start over or to correct course along the way.

On a romantic note, the early half of the week could be eye-opening. Amorous Venus, who is on tour through passionate Leo, gets checked by scrupulous Jupiter in Scorpio as the two lock into a challenging square (90-degree angle). Take off the rose-colored glasses and get real about the state of your affair or relationship. Your eyebrows may raise once you do, but don't be afraid to take an unblinking look. The mark of a powerful partnership is NOT that it remains conflict-free but that both people have the tools to navigate disagreements when they arise.

Mental Mercury wings in to support with the lovefest on Friday, as he joins Venus in Leo and buzzes around the lion's den until September 5—an extra-long cycle due to a retrograde from July 26 to August 19. Bring on the glamorous parties, dress-up dates, and three-hour salon appointments. Mercury in Leo wants us to express ourselves with style, whether you're more runway-chic or vintage-cool. It's not superficial. When you take excellent care of yourself through pampering and personal style, you send a message to the universe that you want to be treated the same way by others. Couples should go out of their way to deal with potential drama BEFORE the three-week retrograde on the 26th. There's plenty of time to iron it out, get your quality time scheduled on the shared calendar, and create the right conditions for love, sweet love. Just don't leave it up to chance!

Want to dive deeper into astrology? Check out the AstroTwins' astro fundamentals class!