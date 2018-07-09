Weekly Horoscope: This Week's New Moon Could Shake Things Up In A Big Way

A return to empathy, anyone? This week's emotionally evocative planets could melt the most frozen of hearts, or at least begin the thawing process. If the spring left you with a bit of a power outage, get ready to plug back into your deepest source of strength. Warning: The feels might hit like a tsunami this week, so keep your support squad close!

It starts on Tuesday, as outspoken Jupiter ends a four-month retrograde that began on March 8, 2018. Since October 10, 2017, the red giant has been winding through Scorpio, the sign of sex, secrets, and domination. Since then, the power structure has been under a stadium-size light, which brought ugly truths of sexual harassment and abuse into the headlines. To wit, almost to the day that Jupiter moved into Scorpio, Hollywood luminaries from Uma Thurman to Mira Sorvino broke their silence on Weinstein's sexual abuse. From there, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements were born. As to be expected, backlash has welled up, especially with globalist Jupiter in snooze mode. Jupiter's retrograde in Scorpio has intensified divisions—most recently, in the polarizing human rights atrocity that separated more than 2,000 South and Central American children from their parents as they sought asylum at the United States border. Reproductive rights—also the domain of legislative Jupiter in Scorpio—continue to come under fire with the California Supreme Court overturning laws and a vacancy springing up on the U.S. Supreme Court due to the balance-tipping retirement of Justice Kennedy. As worldly Jupiter napped, trade wars erupted among longtime allies while bonds were forged with longtime nemeses. It's been...a lot.

Our hope is that Jupiter's about-face this July 10 will bring some much-needed stability and civility back to the world stage. But we doubt it will stop there. The red-spotted planet is on fleek in Scorpio until November 8, which could reignite the full-blown disruption that the #MeToo movement sparked. Of course, King Jupiter, which rules legal affairs, calls for due process. After this retrograde, there may be more difficult court proceedings, legislative actions and contract negotiations. What can YOU do? This summer, do not sleep through the midterm primaries if you live in the United States, which are as essential to vote in as the midterm elections on November 6. (Here's a list of primary election dates for all 50 states, which may still be upcoming in your state). This election will determine which party will have control of Congress (the House and Senate)—and that makes a crucial difference in the types of laws that are passed and upheld in the United States. The personal is political in 2018. Before you go thinking that this discussion is a departure from the cosmos, a gentle reminder that astrology absolutely deals with matters that are happening right here on Planet Earth. Want to help a neighbor register to vote or register yourself so you can flex one of your most important rights as a U.S. citizen? Here's the voter registration guide for every state.