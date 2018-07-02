mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope: What Pain Can You Uncover (And Start To Move Past) This Week?

July 2, 2018

On Wednesday, Chiron turns retrograde and forces us to reckon with our wounds.

Warriors: Back away from your weapons of mass destruction, please. You don't have to give up the fight, but it's time to find a strategy that actually gets results. This Wednesday, July 4, Chiron—the comet known as "the wounded healer"—turns retrograde until December 9. This past April 17, Chiron left Pisces and moved into Aries for the first time since the 1970s. The shift is a palpable one. In Pisces since April 2010, Chiron sent us on a healing voyage through our subconscious minds and dream states. Since then, meditation has gone mainstream. Micro-dosing and medicine ceremonies like ayahuasca are no longer on the fringe. Consciousness, for some folks, has expanded as we've learned to relax our minds. So very Piscean.

With Chiron in fiery, self-focused Aries from April 17, 2018, until April 24, 2027, the world has a new wound to heal around leadership and conflict resolution. At its highest vibration, Aries energy is magnanimous, trailblazing, original, and strong. Imbalanced Aries energy, however, can be aggressive, warmongering, violent, and rash. Let's be honest: From school shootings to family separations to the breakdown of key global alliances (and beyond), 2018 has heightened anxiety and shortened fuses. How can you not explode in rage at the injustices going on?! But Chiron's role is to make sure we don't cause a personal power outage in the process. Ranting on Twitter and raving on Facebook might feel temporarily vindicating, but it doesn't make a dent in the state of the world. Chiron's backspin will force us to plunge deeper, perhaps even deepening the wound to make the pain hurt enough for the slumbering masses to wake up. With firebrand Mars—the ruler of Aries—also retrograde until August 27, this is ultra-ultra-important.

Citizens of the United States will have a chance to choose SOME of the governing leadership in 2018 by voting in the midterm primaries and November 6, 2018, midterm elections. (Register to vote right now if you haven't yet.) This matters, and, if you're looking for a change, this is THE way to make it. The midterm elections are at least AS critical as the presidential election, as they determine who will rule the House and Senate—the people who can pass or strike down a bill that dictates your rights and policies.

The sun will make two trines this week—each carrying its own lesson.

The divine feminine may have a few days in the sun before the week is through as el Sol dances through Cancer all week and makes two flowing trines (harmonious 120-degree angle). The first trine is with bountiful Jupiter in mystical, alchemical Scorpio. This transit could bring a welcome reminder of the powerful role women are destined to play in the future. With both planets in water signs, emotions will be powerful and deep. Don't hold back if you have feelings to express. Candid Jupiter is still retrograde until next Tuesday, so chances are, these words have wanted to come out for a while.

The weekend vibe is "rainbows and unicorns," especially Sunday as the Cancer Sun trance-dances with spiritual Neptune in Pisces. Compassionate Neptune is retrograde, giving us a do-over—especially if we laid down harsh critiques or spouted off tough love with someone who maybe just needed a hug. Swaddle up in that support circle and spend the day at the beach (Neptune's domain). Pack a gourmet picnic too. With the food-obsessed Cancer Sun in the mix, this could turn into a Bacchanalian feast on a blanket.

