Weekly Horoscope: Here's What The Stars Have In Store For You

With Cancer season in full swing, it's been easy to indulge in life's comforts, refreshing your glass (and everyone at the table’s) with another pour of "frosé"; nibbling on whatever's in the fridge. Nothing wrong with that! But when these mindless diversions start turning into habits, you might be numbing out. Tuesday, July 9 could snap you back to awareness, when disciplinarian Saturn in Capricorn opposes the Cancer Sun. This once-a-year, whistle-blowing transit brings a structured balance to all the spontaneity. And while it might feel like summer is momentarily #canceled, don't worry. You won't be stuck in this stodgier groove forever. Just use this pit stop to survey your, uh, self-care rituals. Are they bringing a temporary spike, followed by a crash? (Heads up: You might see your addictive tendencies flare up doubly near Wednesday, when the Sun trines no-limits Neptune.)

But with Saturn in its home sign of Capricorn all year, there's been a double dose of motivation to think about long-term impact. Cancer season can be emotional, and self-soothing IS a thing. Saturn's influence can help you hop back on the productivity wagon and get back to achieving a goal. Make sure to create a plan that isn't merely results-oriented. The gift of the Cancer Sun is that it guides us to endeavors that have heart and deeper meaning. Your tender feelings, and those of the people around you, can still be honored as you ascend the ladder of success.