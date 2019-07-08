mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Here's What The Stars Have In Store For You

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x Hakimi Haslan / Reshot

July 8, 2019

On Tuesday, a Saturn transit will bring some structure to all spontaneity.

With Cancer season in full swing, it's been easy to indulge in life's comforts, refreshing your glass (and everyone at the table’s) with another pour of "frosé"; nibbling on whatever's in the fridge. Nothing wrong with that! But when these mindless diversions start turning into habits, you might be numbing out. Tuesday, July 9 could snap you back to awareness, when disciplinarian Saturn in Capricorn opposes the Cancer Sun. This once-a-year, whistle-blowing transit brings a structured balance to all the spontaneity. And while it might feel like summer is momentarily #canceled, don't worry. You won't be stuck in this stodgier groove forever. Just use this pit stop to survey your, uh, self-care rituals. Are they bringing a temporary spike, followed by a crash? (Heads up: You might see your addictive tendencies flare up doubly near Wednesday, when the Sun trines no-limits Neptune.)

But with Saturn in its home sign of Capricorn all year, there's been a double dose of motivation to think about long-term impact. Cancer season can be emotional, and self-soothing IS a thing. Saturn's influence can help you hop back on the productivity wagon and get back to achieving a goal. Make sure to create a plan that isn't merely results-oriented. The gift of the Cancer Sun is that it guides us to endeavors that have heart and deeper meaning. Your tender feelings, and those of the people around you, can still be honored as you ascend the ladder of success.

On Thursday, a cosmic clash could lead to a power struggle.

Thursday's cosmic clash between combative Mars in Leo and combustible Uranus in Taurus could evoke an epic power struggle. While Mars has us all strutting around like entitled royals, populist Uranus in Taurus can't stand the swagger. If someone tries to "cut you down to size" during this dramatic square, you may have to defend your honor and ideals. But take a hard look: If your confidence is more of an act than a reality, it's probably best to "de-puff" and get humble. Modesty (not self-deprecation) can attract support from helpful people who want to share their bounty of resources. Monitor your own authority issues. If you feel annoyed by someone's "bossiness," don't just assume you're reading the situation correctly. Maybe it's time for a more democratic approach, but that means YOU and the rest of the team also have to step up and take on more responsibility.

Article continues below

On Sunday, a Sun-Pluto opposition means we should all tread lightly.

On Sunday, July 14, investigative Pluto in Capricorn gets in the hot seat, parking directly opposite the Cancer Sun. If you want answers, you're going to have to slip on the sleuthing hat and maybe throw down some tarot spreads. There will be so much going on below the surface that it will be impossible to interpret anything at face value. We're not saying you should walk around treating perfect strangers like prime suspects. But if someone's motives seem questionable, take a deeper look. Keep your stormier feelings, like anger and jealousy, under wraps…and off of social media. With the Sun in emo Cancer (plus Mercury going deeper into retrograde from July 7 to 31), people are prone to taking things personally. Just don't be so secretive that your cloak-and-dagger act arouses suspicion or makes you look like YOU are hiding something. Such a tricky line to walk! 

The Sun-Pluto opposition CAN set off some seriously sexy sparks. Nothing like a little mystery and dynamic tension to ratchet up the chemistry, right? There's a thin line between love and hate—and near Sunday, it could snap—leading to one of the hottest hookups of summer 2019. Sure, this might be complex, but exchanges THIS passionate don't come along every day. The question is, will that sexy cat-and-mouse game actually lead anywhere? If you've been chasing obsessively without any reward, redirect your efforts toward someone who has space for you, like, now.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-from-the-astrotwins-july-11-to-14-2019

Your article and new folder have been saved!