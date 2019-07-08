Weekly Horoscope: Here's What The Stars Have In Store For You
On Tuesday, a Saturn transit will bring some structure to all spontaneity.
With Cancer season in full swing, it's been easy to indulge in life's comforts, refreshing your glass (and everyone at the table’s) with another pour of "frosé"; nibbling on whatever's in the fridge. Nothing wrong with that! But when these mindless diversions start turning into habits, you might be numbing out. Tuesday, July 9 could snap you back to awareness, when disciplinarian Saturn in Capricorn opposes the Cancer Sun. This once-a-year, whistle-blowing transit brings a structured balance to all the spontaneity. And while it might feel like summer is momentarily #canceled, don't worry. You won't be stuck in this stodgier groove forever. Just use this pit stop to survey your, uh, self-care rituals. Are they bringing a temporary spike, followed by a crash? (Heads up: You might see your addictive tendencies flare up doubly near Wednesday, when the Sun trines no-limits Neptune.)
But with Saturn in its home sign of Capricorn all year, there's been a double dose of motivation to think about long-term impact. Cancer season can be emotional, and self-soothing IS a thing. Saturn's influence can help you hop back on the productivity wagon and get back to achieving a goal. Make sure to create a plan that isn't merely results-oriented. The gift of the Cancer Sun is that it guides us to endeavors that have heart and deeper meaning. Your tender feelings, and those of the people around you, can still be honored as you ascend the ladder of success.
On Thursday, a cosmic clash could lead to a power struggle.
Thursday's cosmic clash between combative Mars in Leo and combustible Uranus in Taurus could evoke an epic power struggle. While Mars has us all strutting around like entitled royals, populist Uranus in Taurus can't stand the swagger. If someone tries to "cut you down to size" during this dramatic square, you may have to defend your honor and ideals. But take a hard look: If your confidence is more of an act than a reality, it's probably best to "de-puff" and get humble. Modesty (not self-deprecation) can attract support from helpful people who want to share their bounty of resources. Monitor your own authority issues. If you feel annoyed by someone's "bossiness," don't just assume you're reading the situation correctly. Maybe it's time for a more democratic approach, but that means YOU and the rest of the team also have to step up and take on more responsibility.
On Sunday, a Sun-Pluto opposition means we should all tread lightly.
On Sunday, July 14, investigative Pluto in Capricorn gets in the hot seat, parking directly opposite the Cancer Sun. If you want answers, you're going to have to slip on the sleuthing hat and maybe throw down some tarot spreads. There will be so much going on below the surface that it will be impossible to interpret anything at face value. We're not saying you should walk around treating perfect strangers like prime suspects. But if someone's motives seem questionable, take a deeper look. Keep your stormier feelings, like anger and jealousy, under wraps…and off of social media. With the Sun in emo Cancer (plus Mercury going deeper into retrograde from July 7 to 31), people are prone to taking things personally. Just don't be so secretive that your cloak-and-dagger act arouses suspicion or makes you look like YOU are hiding something. Such a tricky line to walk!
The Sun-Pluto opposition CAN set off some seriously sexy sparks. Nothing like a little mystery and dynamic tension to ratchet up the chemistry, right? There's a thin line between love and hate—and near Sunday, it could snap—leading to one of the hottest hookups of summer 2019. Sure, this might be complex, but exchanges THIS passionate don't come along every day. The question is, will that sexy cat-and-mouse game actually lead anywhere? If you've been chasing obsessively without any reward, redirect your efforts toward someone who has space for you, like, now.