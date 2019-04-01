Feeling foggy? The week will be off to a hazy start, so don't even try to force yourself to focus when all you want to do is stare out the window—or maybe relocate to the outdoor side of the glass to have a picnic among the cherry blossoms.

Blame the drifty vibes on a mashup of soothsayer Neptune and mental Mercury that is going down this Tuesday, April 2. For the third (and final) time in 2019, the two planets will host a karmic kiki at the same degree of Pisces, bringing a dreamy, soulful energy to the day. But when it comes to getting any hawk-eyed work done? Forget about it!

Their first tete-a-tete took place on February 19, bringing a fantasy-fueled sequel to Cupid's magic day. Then, on March 24, the planets pair-bonded while Mercury was retrograde, which may have churned up some feelings that were buried DEEP below the surface—the ones that needed to be processed but also that you likely would have preferred not to deal with. As the trilogy of the Mercury-Neptune Show pulls the curtain on the final act this week, you may have some profound insights about the things that cause you pleasure and pain. Mental Mercury likes to sort, categorize, and draw up theories. Neptune governs the subconscious mind where everything can feel like a nebulous haze. If you surrender a little control early this week, you may start to see patterns where before there was only a blur. Several friends may recommend a podcast, helpful book, or workshop. Don't brush off these little "messages" that repeat themselves. The universe (and your spirit guides) may be knocking on your door with some helpful wisdom!