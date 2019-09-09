mindbodygreen

Astrology Says: You Might Want To Start Planning A Big Indulgence For Saturday

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
September 9, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins break down all the astrological happenings in the air. Saturday is a biggie!

Tuesday will be an invitation to slow down and tune into the present moment.

How much is too much? Relying on gut checks and public consensus won't be the best yardstick this week, as planets dance into a series of befuddling formations. Better break out the measuring cups and read over those Google analytics reports. On Tuesday, September 10, the Sun and obfuscating Neptune lock into their annual opposition in the skies. Like shining a light into fog, we'll only be able to see what's in front of our faces. The benefit to this muddling mashup is that it allows us to powerfully tune in to the present moment. Pause from strategic planning to indulge in some workweek self-care. Creatively, this introspective Tuesday lets us draw from a deep well of inspiration within our own psyches.

On Thursday, we'll all feel the itch to work super hard.

On Thursday, we'll feel like racing back into the action as can-do Jupiter gets into a dynamic dust-up with driven Mars. As these feisty planets square off in a 90-degree angle, impulsivity could create chaos. There might not be anything we can do to prevent people (or ourselves) from leaping before we look. But whenever possible, use enough foresight to set up a safety net. Otherwise, the rest of the week could be wasted retracing steps and cleaning up the mess. With Mars in Virgo and Jupiter in Sagittarius, this cosmic connection supports detailed planning AND lofty visionary work. A balance of both could bring a breakthrough!

Mark your calendars: Saturday is a full moon AND Venus transit.

Surrender to a soulful, spiritual groove as the annual full moon in Pisces shines overhead in the wee hours of Saturday. This enchanted lunar lift gives shape to our dreams and desires…the deeply held ones we might not even realize are simmering in our subconscious minds. Let down those walls and boundaries because a great willingness to be open—and to just try new experiences—could bring major life shifts. With quixotic Neptune (the planet that rules Pisces) opposing actionable Mars the same day, we may again feel like galloping off to the races based on a mere intuitive hit. This is a risky proposition, so don't cast aside good sense or romanticize to the point of delusion. If you're going to rock the rose-colored glasses, take a good look through the reality filter too. Because Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the zodiac, the Pisces full moon helps us release what no longer serves our highest good. Farewell, toxic frenemies and energy vampires! Hello, to all that is good, true, and beautiful…inside and out!

Also, on Saturday, Venus makes her annual homecoming to Libra, one of the star signs she counts as a cosmic castle. Mercury follows suit, shadowing the love planet through this zodiac court. Peace, love, and harmony? We'll take all three, thanks. Until October 8, life could feel like a bonus Valentine's Day celebration. Cupid will make plenty of cameos during this golden romantic period—and his arrows are sure to hit the mark. Libra is the zodiac's partnership sign. Whether for business or pleasure, it's time to collaborate, cooperate, and communicate with joy once again. And indulge! We'll all have a weak spot for life's finer things now: haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of revelry. Just watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses. With Venus and Mercury in Libra, money can slip right through our fingers.

