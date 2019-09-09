Astrology Says: You Might Want To Start Planning A Big Indulgence For Saturday

Surrender to a soulful, spiritual groove as the annual full moon in Pisces shines overhead in the wee hours of Saturday. This enchanted lunar lift gives shape to our dreams and desires…the deeply held ones we might not even realize are simmering in our subconscious minds. Let down those walls and boundaries because a great willingness to be open—and to just try new experiences—could bring major life shifts. With quixotic Neptune (the planet that rules Pisces) opposing actionable Mars the same day, we may again feel like galloping off to the races based on a mere intuitive hit. This is a risky proposition, so don't cast aside good sense or romanticize to the point of delusion. If you're going to rock the rose-colored glasses, take a good look through the reality filter too. Because Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the zodiac, the Pisces full moon helps us release what no longer serves our highest good. Farewell, toxic frenemies and energy vampires! Hello, to all that is good, true, and beautiful…inside and out!

Also, on Saturday, Venus makes her annual homecoming to Libra, one of the star signs she counts as a cosmic castle. Mercury follows suit, shadowing the love planet through this zodiac court. Peace, love, and harmony? We'll take all three, thanks. Until October 8, life could feel like a bonus Valentine's Day celebration. Cupid will make plenty of cameos during this golden romantic period—and his arrows are sure to hit the mark. Libra is the zodiac's partnership sign. Whether for business or pleasure, it's time to collaborate, cooperate, and communicate with joy once again. And indulge! We'll all have a weak spot for life's finer things now: haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of revelry. Just watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses. With Venus and Mercury in Libra, money can slip right through our fingers.