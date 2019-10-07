Eyes Up: The Upcoming Full Moon In Aries May Inspire Some Major Self-Love

Cuffing season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal on Tuesday, as vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until November 1. For the next three weeks, keep a firm privacy policy in place. This is NOT the time to incite a riot on Instagram with a mysterious ring photo or to churn up drama by alluding to a potential situation that might not even really be happening. (Or is it?) Keep it tucked in the vault; let it be a scintillating secret between you and bae.

That said, being TOO mysterious could backfire. If you're interested, sprinkle a breadcrumb trail for the object of your affections. Couples could make relationships rock-solid during this playing-for-keeps cycle. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure there's as much trust as there is lust! Warning: The green-eyed monster could make cameos a-=plenty with Venus in Scorpio. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there.